Six suspected illegal immigrants detained after police hunt in Cosham 

SIX people have been detained on suspicion of illegal entry into the UK after being found near Cosham Train Station.

A group of people were spotted jumping from the back of a lorry and running away on to the tracks this afternoon, causing train services between Cosham and Fareham to halt.

The six people, who police have said are suspected to be illegal immigrants, were detained after a search of the area, which included the use of the police helicopter.

Four men are currently in custody and two males are in the care of social services.

Police were originally called at 2.42pm following the report and said they were dealing with a incident at the Railway Triangle, Walton Road, Farlington. It is thought the incident affected the wider network but that those detained, were detained at Cosham.

Lines reopened at about 5pm.

The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted at 5.13pm: ‘Officers working with @BTPHants and @networkrail at #Cosham rail station searching for persons seen to jump from a trailer unit and run away, 6 detained on sus illegal entry to the UK.’

The UK Border Force has been notified.