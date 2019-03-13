This is the exact date Portsmouth party shop U Need Us will close

Have your say

OWNERS of the Portsmouth party shop U Need Us have confirmed the exact day the store will close its doors.

The Slindon Street trader will shut down on Saturday, March 30 – bringing an end to 95 years of service to the city.

U Need Us, in Slindon Street, which is set to close on March 30. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Shoppers across the city were left saddened last month when U Need Us announced on Facebook it would soon cease to trade.

It took to the social media platform again yesterday to confirm specifically when that would be.

A spokesperson for the store said: ‘Our closing date is now confirmed as Saturday 30th March.

‘All Halloween costumes are now just £5 and all other costumes 50% off, that includes all licensed, Batman, Superman Supergirl, Batgirl, Spidergirl etc. Now that's a bargain!’

The closure blow came a month after it was announced Knight and Lee in Southsea would shut.