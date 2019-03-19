Thug ‘tried to hit man with bottle’ during late night assault in Portsmouth 

Have your say

A THUG attempted to ‘hit a man with a bottle’ during an assault in Portsmouth.

The altercation happened in Cross Street, Portsea, at about 4.30am on Saturday.

Portsmouth police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

They tweeted: ‘Did you witness an #assault in Cross St #Portsmouth @ about 4.30am Sat (16/3)? ‍

‘We've had a report that a black man in his 20s, 5' 10" with muscular build tired to hit a 20y/o man with a bottle during an altercation.’

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 44190091913.

