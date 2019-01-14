Time to vote for your favourite gym in the Portsmouth area

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you.
Now is the time for you to help us help pick the top 10 for this year’s The News Gym of the Year competition.
Here is our shortlist of gyms you can choose from:
1) 24/7 Fitness, Downend Road, Fareham
2) 24/7 Fitness, Dukes Walk Service Road, Waterlooville
3) Anytime Fitness, Stoke Road, Gosport
4) Better Gym Portsmouth, The Pompey Centre, Portsmouth
5) David Lloyd Leisure, The Boardwalk, Port Solent
6) Everyone Active, Fareham Leisure Centre, Fareham
7) Fit4Less Portsmouth , Stanhope Road, Portsmouth
8) Fratton Gym, St George’s Industrial Estate, Portsmouth
9) Gym 141, Fareham College, Fareham
10) Horizon Health and Fitness, High Street, Cosham
11) Horizon Leisure Centre, Civic Centre Road, Havant
12) Horizon Leisure Centres, Waterberry Drive, Waterlooville
13) John Pounds Centre, Queen Street, Portsmouth
14) Lougars Gym, Hellyer Road, Southsea
15) Meadowside Leisure Centre, Whiteley Way, Whiteley
16) Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Portsmouth
17) My Fitness Hub, Haywards Business Centre, Havant
18) Nuffield Health, Alexandra Park, Portsmouth
19) Portsmouth Gymnastics, Alex Way, Portsmouth
20) Portsmouth Marriott Leisure Club, Southampton Road, Portsmouth
21) Portsmouth University Gym, St Paul’s Gym, Portsmouth
22) Pure Gym, Arundel Street, Portsmouth
23) Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth
24) Roko, Copnor Road, Portsmouth
25) SC Vital Fitness, Mountbatten Business Park, Portsmouth
26) Seacourt Tennis Club, Victoria Avenue, Hayling Island
27) Spirit Health Club Holiday Inn,
Portsmouth
28) Spirit Health Club Holiday Inn, Titchfield
29) Sports Direct, Pulheim Parade, Fareham
30) Sweat, Haslemere Road, Southsea
31) The Box-Crossfit, Commercial Road, Portsmouth
32) The Gym, Rodney Road, Southsea
33) The Movement Initiative, Milton Road, Portsmouth
34) Village Gym, Lakeside Drive, Portsmouth
35) Wimbledon Park Sports Centre, Taswell Road, Southsea