WEATHER: Heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast all weekend in Portsmouth as warning is issued

HEAVY showers and thunderstorms have been forecast in parts of south of England, including Portsmouth, this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for south east England and London.

It said there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

The warning is in place from 6am tomorrow until 23.59pm on Sunday night.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Temperatures are set to reach 25 degrees over the weekend.

The wet weather has also been forecast as thousands of music fans prepare to head to Mutiny Festival and Southsea Live at the Bandstand this weekend.