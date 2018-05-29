Were you at Mutiny Festival on Saturday? We’d like to hear from you

Have your say

Were you at Mutiny Festival on Saturday?

We are looking to speak to anyone who was the festival at the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

Picture: Duncan Shephard

As The News has reported, Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18, who were at the festival, died on Saturday in hospital.

Georgia’s mother said in a post on Facebook that her daughter had taken ‘two pills’.

Today a national drugs-testing charity said music events need to spend more on the welfare of partygoers.

If you were at the festival, email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk, call (023) 9262 2118 or message us on Facebook by searching The News.