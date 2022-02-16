Wordle is a brainteaser game where players are faced with a block of 30 squares with a letter keyboard at the bottom.

The game gives players a maximum of six attempts to guess what the word is as they type five-letter words into the block.

What are the best alternative word games to Wordle?

The New York Times acquired Wordle from its creator Josh Wardle last month as millions of gamers battle it out to figure out the new word each day.

Here's everything you need to know:

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl is very similar to the original online word game.

This alternative is also only available on the web and gives users six attempts to guess the five-letter word.

However, Hello Wordl allows gamers to play unlimited random puzzles including how many letters they would like to play with, ranging from four to eleven.

To play Hello Wordl for free, please see here.

Absurdle

Absurdle also has the same concept as Wordle but this version's winning word changes with each guess.

This means that although users will guess letters correctly, the winning word is not necessarily decided upon when you start playing.

The developers explain: 'Wordle picks a single secret word at the beginning of the game, and then you have to guess it.

'Absurdle gives the impression of picking a single secret word, but instead what it actually does is consider the entire list of all possible secret words which conform to your guesses so far.'Absurdle gives players an unlimited amount of chances to guess a winning word, meaning that the tactics of the game differ slightly.To play Absurdle, please see here.

Letterle

If you would prefer to guess a letter instead of a word, Letterle is the perfect word game for you.

This free Wordle alternative is less stressful than the original word game as users only have to guess a single letter, with 26 chances to guess correctly.

To play the game, please see here.

Dordle

Dordle is a great game for multitaskers.

Instead of focusing on guessing one word, Dordle allows users to solve two simultaneously.

Every guess applies to each word and there are seven chances in order to guess correctly.

To play the game, please see here.

Lewdle

If your vocabulary is laced with vulgar terms, this could be the perfect game for you.

Lewdle allows users to guess crude five-letter words and players have six attempts to guess correctly.

There is also a 'sheltered mode' if you wish to play with words that are not laced with profanity.

To play the game, please see here.

Nerdle

If maths is more your thing, you will love Nerdle as this game swaps letters for numbers.

In this game, players need to guess an eight-figure equation using a mixture of symbols and numbers.

Order matters in this game so if you guess 10+30=40 instead of 30+10=40, your answer will be incorrect.

To play, please see here.

Queerdle

Queerdle features a new word each day that is related to LGBTQ+ culture.

Players will be tasked with guessing words that have between four and eight letters in six attempts.

Queerdle refers to itself as the 'yassification of Wordle' and the game's creator, Jordan Bouvier, recently told Xtra magazine: 'For me, this is my one chance a day to have a little bit of fun and a little bit of levity.’

To play Queerdle, please see here.

Taylordle

If you are a Taylor Swift fan, you may have already played the singer's version of Wordle.

In Taylordle, gamers will need to guess five-letter words that are connected to the pop star.

For example, past guesses have included Harry to reference the singer's relationship with Harry Styles and Lover to reference the title of one of Taylor's albums.

The word game was created by the Holy Swift Podcast.

To play the Taylor Swift-themed word game, please see here.

