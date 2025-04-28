A hotel changed its name to the ‘Keep Go-Inn’ to inspire marathon runners

A hotel was renamed the ‘Keep Go-Inn’ to inspire thousands of London Marathon runners to maintain their pace at a tricky part of the course.

The Premier Inn in Canary Wharf, Westferry, changed its name to encourage athletes as they made their way toward the finish line.

Participants received the boost of encouragement just as they approached the Limehouse Tunnel, as well as when they emerged from the other end.

It came after a poll of 457 people who had run the marathon found that 43 per cent cited the section around the east of the city, between miles 15 and 21, as one of the hardest parts.

Meanwhile, 42 per cent struggled to keep their pace up around Canary Wharf.

Of those, 44 per cent were already exhausted before reaching the final quarter, and 18 per cent found it tricky as there was still a long way to go.

While one in 10 had already fallen behind the pacer they had been following.

However, to help get them back on track, 94 per cent claimed that support from the crowd was an important factor in their motivation.

While 75 per cent said they could not have completed the marathon without the cheering from the sidelines.

‘Motivating’, ‘supportive’, ‘energetic’ and ‘uplifting’ were the top words used to describe the marathon’s atmosphere.

The section around the east of the city is considered to be the hardest | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

The motivation everyone needed!

Marina Valerio, hotel manager at the newly renamed ‘Keep Go-Inn’ (formerly Premier Inn), said: “It’s been so fun renaming our hotel to support the amazing runners.

“Breakfast that morning was a sea of runners getting ready to take on the challenge after a great night’s sleep, and everyone was buzzing as they got themselves race-ready.

“The London Marathon is no mean feat, so we wanted to do our bit to encourage all the inspirational people who took part.

“The atmosphere was so much fun - we saw some celebrities run past as well as some hilarious fancy dress costumes.

“We also cheered on seven members of our team who ran for our long-standing charity partner, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, to help raise money to build a world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre. We were so proud of them.”

The research also found that 72 per cent ranked a good night’s sleep the night before as one of the most important parts of preparing to run the 26.2-mile route.

Some 44 per cent stayed in a hotel before the race to have quality rest (64 per cent) and to cut down on travel time (59 per cent).

Meanwhile, 48 per cent recognised that a good breakfast was important, according to the OnePoll stats.

Having a balanced breakfast is crucial | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Marathon preparation

Lucy Waterlow, a British Athletics coach, said: “A good breakfast was really important for those wanting to keep going in the marathon.

“Those taking part should have upped their intake of carbs in the days before the race.

“Breakfast on the day is about topping up these stores, keeping blood sugar levels stable, and staying hydrated so runners can start the marathon feeling energised and strong.

“The best foods to have before the race are slow-releasing carbs such as porridge or wholemeal toast.

“Topping porridge or toast with a small amount of honey or jam will provide an extra energy boost, as these are high in sugar.

“For pre-race drinks, tea or coffee is a good choice because the caffeine will help you feel more alert. A small glass of fruit juice can also provide an energy boost as it is high in sugar.

“We knew many people would be staying over in hotels before the big day, and Premier Inn’s breakfast selection meant there was something suitable for all the runners preparing for the marathon.”