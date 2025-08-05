A quarter of Hampshire workforce held back by lack of tech skills

Almost a fifth of Hampshire locals are embarrassed by their tech skills Less than half are completely confident using a laptop Nearly a quarter have lied about their skills in job interviews.

Research has found that careers across the UK are suffering, with a quarter (25%) of Hampshire locals missing out on job opportunities because of their lack of tech know-how. Meanwhile, 23% have resorted to lying about their IT skills when applying or interviewing for a job.

This is leading to a growing sense of shame, with nearly a fifth (18%) feeling embarrassed about their tech skills. A further 20% admit they’ve been mocked about their abilities.

What’s more, just 45% can operate a laptop or computer with total confidence, despite over three-quarters (77%) using one in their daily routine.

The study, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, shows that the digital skills gap is more prominent than ever, with many struggling to complete simple day-to-day tasks. A quarter of Brits don’t know how to pay for things on their phone, over a third (36%) cannot build a basic PowerPoint presentation, and 23% are unable to check their broadband speed.

Brits are feeling the impact of this skills shortage, with four in 10 admitting their lives would be better if their tech confidence improved. Yet, many don’t know where to turn for help, with almost a third (31%) admitting they want to learn more but are not sure where to start.

58 year-old SENDCo, Sarah Schild, comments: “After pausing my teaching career to have children, I found that technology had moved on significantly by the time I returned to a full time role – and I needed to catch up. Unsure where to go for help, I relied on my family to bring me up to speed and I created my first-ever PowerPoint presentation at age 50!”

Reflecting on the findings, Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, says: “We work with our customers every day to help them get the very best out of their online experience. So, we were sad to discover just how many people in Hampshire are suffering because of their lack of technology skills.

“We don’t think anyone should feel alone or ashamed when it comes to their digital confidence. So, we’ve put together a handy guide on our website for people looking to brush up on basic skills that can help them unleash their full potential both at work and at home.”