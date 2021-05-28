Activity ideas to make the most of the sunshine and warmer weather over Spring Bank Holiday

The late May Bank Holiday 2021 is fast approaching - and with it the prospect of warmer weather.

With lockdown restrictions easing across the UK, many are planning on making the most of the next chance they have to enjoy a long weekend with family and friends.

Here’s when the Spring Bank Holiday takes place, what the weather forecast has in store and some ideas for activities to do over the late May break as social rules relax.

When is Spring Bank Holiday 2021?

In 2021, the Spring Bank Holiday will be on Monday 31 May.

It is the second bank holiday of May following the Early May Bank Holiday on Monday 3 May after the two days enjoyed at the start of April for the extended Easter break.

Some UK workers will benefit from an extra day off on Spring Bank Holiday and will use the time to enjoy some of the freedoms reintroduced in the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Unlike some bank holidays, the Spring Bank Holiday is observed on the same day by all four countries of the UK - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is the weather forecast for Spring Bank Holiday?

Following the cool temperatures endured through the majority of May, there is the prospect of warmer weather on the horizon for most parts of the UK.

Reports of extended sunny spells and heightened temperatures of 22C from the week commencing 17 May and towards the end of May will boost hopes of a brighter bank holiday.

The Met Office’s long range weather forecast predicts drier conditions for most in the south with the north experiencing more wind and rain in late May and early June.

The Met Office forecasts “a mostly cloudy start with some light rain or drizzle in the west at first” for Saturday 29 May. Some showers are likely to develop, though, most parts of the UK will be dry with some warm sunshine in the afternoon.

On Sunday 30 May and Monday 31 May, some warm sunshine is expected with most places fine and dry. The forecast warns of “some rain possible in the far northwest of Scotland from Monday” and cooler weather down the eastern coast.

Five things to do over Spring Bank Holiday

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, amid an improving Covid situation across the UK, people are beginning to make plans.

From 17 May some social rules will relax further in the next phase of lockdown liftings.

People in England and Scotland will be able to book cinema tickets at their local theatres for a showing, with Wales likely to follow suit from the same day though not yet confirmed.

Gyms will be able to hold indoor exercise classes once more, while saunas and steam rooms will reopen in England in time for a leisurely Spring Bank Holiday.

If the thought of exercise is too much on a well-earned day off then a visit to the pub could be in order, with establishments reopening indoor service from the 17 May for restricted numbers.

Seeing friends and family inside could mean a long overdue catch up around the dinner table - and the chance to show off those newly found cooking skills refined in lockdown.

Or you might want to spend some time away, maybe even take a trip to the coast, by booking a hotel, hostel or bed and breakfast - all of which are expected to reopen by 31 May.