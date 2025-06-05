This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aldi has confirmed it is bringing back its ‘big daddy burger’ - for under a fiver.

Available from June 12 for £4.99, ahead of Father’s Day, the supermarket is offering a fuss-free, tasty selection of everything barbeque lovers need to build an un-bun-lievable burger.

It's time to take on the grilling duties as the kit comes complete with a 100% British beef burger, made from succulent cuts of British beef, American-style cheese sauce, crispy onions for that added crunch, brioche buns and a BBQ sauce to drizzle.

That means shoppers can create the ultimate stack that’s over double the size of a Burger King Whopper for almost a quarter less in price.

For those who enjoy their burger extra cheesy, top it with slices of Aldi’s Specially Selected Extra Mature Gouda Holland Cheese (£3.19, 180g) and let it melt over the top. Serve alongside Aldi’s Specially Selected Oven Cut Chips (£3.19, 1.5kg) for a sensational burger experience.

Want to take it up a notch? Top it off with Aldi’s Specially Selected Back Bacon (£2.49, 240g) — a delicious way to show Dad just how much he’s appreciated this Father’s Day.