Don’t miss a new series exploring some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners - airing this Saturday.

Shots! TV is National World’s specialist video channel on Freeview 262 and Freely 565 showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

Shot’s TV is producing a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss.

The show explores the stories, craftsmanship, and passion behind these powerful machines. Features include a speedboat, Spitfire, zombie car, bus preservation society, TVR classic car club, Only Fools and Hearses funeral director, a classic 1920s Simplex car, tractor rally and a novelty car collector.

The 12 minute episodes are perfect for any motor fanatics or those simply interested in watching some fascinating stories and quirky vehicles. Episode 1 of Motor Mania goes live this Saturday 17 May at 7pm on Freeview channel 262, Freely 565 and Shotstv.com . Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! newsletter here .