Brits reveal what their perfect TV environment consists of

The ideal distance between the screen and sofa should be four metres, and the perfect temperature is 19 degrees | 72Point/ Oath

The perfect TV environment has been revealed – where the ideal distance between screen and sofa should be four metres, and the perfect temperature is 19 degrees.

A study of 2,000 adults who watch television found crisps were voted the best snack, while tea came top of the drinks list – beating wine, beer, and bubbly.

The optimum time to settle down on your sofa is 8:08pm, loungewear is the most popular attire, and sitting up without a footrest is the preferred position.

Doors and curtains must be completely closed before starting to watch a TV show or movie (11 per cent), the lighting must be low (46 per cent), and no one else should be around (20 per cent).

A spokesperson at DFS, which commissioned the survey to celebrate its new Cinesound range of cinema sofas, said: “We all have our own ways of watching TV, together with personal likes and dislikes when it comes to creating that perfect environment.

“The research has made some interesting revelations that I’m sure will get a lot of people talking and comparing their own preferences.

“It’s all subjective, so what works for one person might not suit someone else, but ensuring you have the right set up is important for all TV and movie lovers."

‘Ensuring you have the right set-up is important for all TV lovers’

The study also found 70 per cent have particular requirements when it comes to settling down in front of the TV, with 46 per cent always sitting in the same spot.

More than half (53 per cent) would rather watch movies in the comfort of their own home, than at the cinema.

Reasons for this include being able to pause the film if needed (48 per cent), having more comfortable seating (41 per cent), and being a lot cheaper (47 per cent).

What’s more, 61 per cent get annoyed by other people talking during a film when at the cinema.

While 45 per cent are bothered by the person in front blocking their view of the screen, and 44 per cent hate it when others around them use their phone.

According to the OnePoll.com data, the average TV watcher will spend eight hours in front of the box each week.

But before settling down, 41 per cent will ensure everything is set up ‘perfectly’ so they don’t have to get up until their show or film has finished.

To improve their overall home entertainment experience, 26 per cent like the idea of reclining seats while 23 per cent wouldn’t mind an in-built charger for their phone.

The DFS spokesperson added: “There has been a huge shift in people’s viewing preferences – with the pandemic playing a massive role in that.

“Although there is something special about watching a film at the cinema, there are also many benefits about watching one in the comfort of your own home.

“And the environment that you watch it in plays an important part in that too.”