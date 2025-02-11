Brittle nails, bloated belly and flaky skin: Shocking images reveal physical effects of sleep deprivation

Is YOUR body paying the price of not regularly getting 7 hours?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study has uncovered the visible toll that sleep-deprivation takes on the body - far beyond just feeling tired.

Most Popular

From dry, blotchy skin to brittle nails and burgeoning waistlines, the research reveals the dramatic physical effects of sleep deprivation, warning of the impact that insufficient slumber can take as well as highlighting just how critical quality rest is for the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts at Simba surveyed 2,175 adults across the UK. Examining sleep habits, participants were asked whether they typically got more or less than the recommended 7 hours of rest per night, the minimum advised by the NHS for adults.

Above 7h sleep vs under 7h sleep

Respondents then answered questions about their physical health and appearance. Using advanced AI, the sleep technology company created images illustrating the effects triggered by sleep deprivation. From puffy limbs to noticeably cold hands and feet, the pictures bring to life the very real - and observable - impact of being over tired.

The poll reveals over 60% of Brits get LESS than 7 hours - with women experiencing sleep deprivation more than men (62% vs. 57%) and 35 to 44-year-olds suffering the most (67%). Interestingly, young adults (18-24) and seniors (65+) are most likely to get adequate sleep (48% and 46% respectively).

Skin Under Siege

The study revealed that skin is one of the first parts of the body to show signs of sleep deprivation. Nearly double the percentage of women (28%) report sensitive skin compared to men (17%) after consistently missing out on sleep. The most common complaints, disproportionately affecting women are brittle/fragile nails (18% vs. 7%), blotchy/uneven skin tone (14% vs. 6%) and dull/sallow skin (11% vs. 7%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Above 7h sleep vs under 7h sleep

35-44 year olds saw the most pronounced effects, with just under half (44%) reporting an increase in eczema, a chronic skin condition, being experienced on their faces. 18 to 34 year olds, however, experienced more pronounced issues with over 7 in 10 sufferers experiencing an increase in facial dermatitis. Over half of the age group also reported psoriasis experienced on their arms (30%).

Why does this happen?

“A lack of sleep doesn't just leave you tired - it shows up all over your body.” says Lisa Artis, Deputy CEO of Simba’s charity partner, The Sleep Charity. “At night, the skin works overtime to regenerate and repair itself. During rest, blood flow increases, supporting its natural repair processes and promoting a healthy, radiant complexion. When sleep is compromised reduced blood flow causes the skin to appear sallow and lack vibrancy, stripping it of its natural glow and vitality. Additionally, when you’re sleep-deprived, cortisol levels - the stress hormone - rise, exacerbating inflammatory skin conditions, worsening conditions like eczema and psoriasis, leading to irritation, redness, and itching. Wounds also heal more slowly as the body prioritizes other functions over skin repair.”

The Weight of Insomnia

The study highlights a connection between sleep deprivation and weight.

The study found that nearly 7/10 of poll respondents with a BMI falling into the obese category slept less than the recommended seven hours per night compared to 44% of those in the healthy weight category and 55% in the underweight category. Not surprisingly, London has the highest proportion of underweight individuals, with just under 20% of the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just under 8/10 (79%) of those who got less than seven hours of sleep a night more frequently noted increased fat deposits around their belly. 33% of underweight individuals reported connecting symptoms to lack of sleep, decreasing to 1 of 4 healthy individuals and less than 1 in 5 in obese individuals.

Fat deposits on the abdomen are consistent across genders and increase from 76% occurrences across the 18 to 34 age group to 85% for those above 55.

Women, particularly those between the ages of 25 and 34 (32%), are more likely to snack on sugary foods (27% vs. 20% of men). One-third of women also use food to cope with stress, leading to higher levels of snacking compared to 1 in 5 men. That being said, late-night eating is highest among 18-34 year-olds (22-23%).

The science behind it?

“During sleep, the body balances hormones like ghrelin and leptin, which control hunger and satiety. Without adequate rest, ghrelin levels spike, making people feel hungrier, while leptin levels decrease, reducing the feeling of fullness. This hormonal imbalance triggers overeating, especially cravings for high-calorie sugary foods.” explains Lisa Artis “Sleep deprivation can disrupt key hormones that regulate fat storage, leading to different patterns of weight gain in women and men. Women are more likely to see increased fat in the hips and thighs due to hormonal changes, while men may notice more abdominal fat due to decreased testosterone levels.”

The Fragile Warning Signs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in half, across genders, notice eczema and/or dermatitis on their hands. 30% of those over 35 were more likely to experience sensitive as well as dry and flaky skin. These symptoms were more pronounced in older women.

What’s behind the change?

“Hydrated cells help produce more collagen, which strengthens nails. However, inadequate sleep disrupts your body's moisture balance, leading to brittle nails. Additionally, lack of sleep may trigger neurological reflexes, resulting in shakiness,” says Artis.

The mechanisms at play

Artis points out, “Sleep is vital for muscle repair and recovery. When you skimp on sleep, your body doesn’t get enough time to restore the muscles, which may lead to stiffness, weakened muscles and poor posture over time. For older adults, this problem could be magnified, as they are already more prone to muscle deterioration and bone density loss. Inadequate sleep could accelerate these issues, making it harder to maintain balance and a healthy posture. Sleep quality is just as important as sleep quantity for maintaining effective performance. A medium-firm mattress is generally considered to be best for most people, as it provides proper spinal alignment and comfort.”

The Swelling Issue of Sleeplessness

Other consequences of insufficient sleep uncovered by the study include fluid retention and swelling, around 36% of women complained of bloating compared to half of that by men. Similarly, just under three times that of men, 15% of women experience puffy ankles.

What’s driving this?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Experts hypothesise that sleep disruptions interfere with the release of the hormone vasopressin, which affects how your body expels water. Moreover, chronic sleep deprivation may also impair kidney function, making it harder for the body to effectively regulate water levels. For women, fluctuating hormone levels during menstrual cycles and menopause may intensify this fluid buildup. Men, on the other hand, may experience swelling as a result of compromised cardiovascular health, which could be worsened by lack of sleep.”

Chilling Effects On Hands and Feet

A notable 34% of women and just 18% of men reported a tendency to get cold feet and 27% of women also reported regular feelings of cold hands. Men were less likely to be affected by temperature symptoms compared to women.

Why Does It Happen?

“Body temperature is also under circadian control.” explains Artis. “Studies have shown that rest and thermoregulation are closely linked. Sleep loss can impair the body’s ability to manage and adjust its internal temperature, causing fluctuations and discomfort in the hands and other extremities.”

Regional Sleep Patterns: Who’s Most Affected?

The research from Simba also highlights the regional nuances in sleep habits across the UK, shedding light on areas where residents are most well-rested and where sleep deprivation is most prevalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West, South West, and East of England emerge as the most rested regions, with 45% or more of residents enjoying the recommended 7+ hours of sleep per night.

Conversely, the North East, Northern Ireland, and then Greater London report the highest levels of sleep deprivation, with over 60% of residents sleeping less than seven hours per night. The North East, in particular, stands out as the most sleep-deprived region, with 68% of its population affected, closely followed by Northern Ireland at 67%.

For more information, or to speak to an expert from Simba, visit www.simbasleep.co.uk.