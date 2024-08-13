Cat expert warns Portsmouth pet owners the signs of stress you shouldn't ignore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With more pets than ever showing signs of stress, the UK's leading holistic cat expert has revealed the signs that Portsmouth owners should not ignore.

Katie Gwilt, who runs The Kat Lady holistic cat care business regularly comes across animals who are experiencing high stress, and across the UK 26% of households in the UK own a cat. With 11million cats currently living in the UK during a cost of living crisis, Katie is keen to share ways that cat owners can cheaply and effectively manage their cat's stress.

Signs of stress in cats include:

1. Facial Expressions

Katie Gwilt has issued this guide to help cat owners in Portsmouth

Keep checking those pupils. If they suddenly go big and dilated that can mean that they are having a fear spike so be aware of where your hands and arms are in particular. It may be that there has been a noise outside though as it is also a predator/play response so bear that in mind too. Ear position can give you a good indication of a cat's stress and mood too. Flattened or airplane ears often show a cat is not relaxed and calm. Likewise bringing their whiskers in close against their cheeks. Lip licking is often something a nervous cat will do when they are starting to feel anxious. Also check the general position of their head. They will pull it into their body or keep it low if they aren’t feeling sure of themselves.

2. Body Language

Starting to make themselves small and tucking in on themselves is usually a sign that the cat is anxious and you can try giving them a towel or blanket to hide under to see if this helps them feel less afraid. On the opposite end of the scale, you may also see their posture change to more upright rather than on their side and feel their muscles start to tense ready to run away or to defend themselves. A relaxed cat will have their paws tucked under or laying out and not ready to react suddenly. Having their back end lower than the front end giving them the space to move and defend can be common and runs more to the fight or flight response rather than the freeze one where they curl up smaller. Stressed or nervous cats will usually hide their stomachs. You may see their breathing rate increase too.

3. Tail Movements

Some cats seem to wag their tails almost like a dog! Keep an eye on the movements though as if the tail starts to swish quickly back and forth you probably want to slow things down or pause. If it bristles (piloerection with the fur standing on end) the cat possibly needs a break too and some soothing words. Also check if the cat is tucking their tail between their legs to protect themselves, another easy to spot stress and far fear signal.

4. Panting / Open Mouthed Breathing

With cats, unless it is really warm, it isn’t usually a way they regulate their temperature. If you are grooming or playing with a cat and they start panting or open mouthed breathing it is a sign of stress. It is best to pause and see if they calm down and go back to regular breathing before going any further. A lot of cats will pant in the car as they find it very stressful.

5. Sounds / Vocalisations

Cats can be quite chatty creatures. Maine Coons and Siamese in particular are known for chirping and chattering away. It is worth getting to know each individual cat and learn what their vocalisations mean.Meowing isn’t a natural way of communicating within the cat community, they meow to us humans who aren’t clever enough to understand regular cat communication styles.If you live with cats you will know they have many different meows with many different meanings. Hissing and growling are usually warning signals so tread carefully if you hear these.

Katie's simple and cost effective guide to managing a cat's stress at home:

Katie said: "Herbs really are wonderful and just like human aromatherapy, herbs can help your cat reframe and reset in their hour of need.

"When I meet cats in my practice I always use herbs to help them settle down, and knowing a little about what herbs to use is a great way cost effectively and naturally help your cat help your pet."

Here is Katie's list of herbs which can help an anxious cat, or a cat that is struggling with change:

• Rose Buds – Nutritious if eaten. Can keep in bud form for the cat to play with or crush them up into finer pieces. Recommended for cats who have lost their trust (due to changes) and have repressed their emotions. It is a tonic for the heart and liver as well as being an antidepressant and sedative.

• Valerian Root – Such fun and a joy to watch cats interact with this herb. Excellent for fear, anxiety, overgrooming and stress. Also has sedative properties (humans drink it as tea). You will usually see play behaviour and rubbing against the herb before relaxation kicks in.

• Chamomile Organic - Is wonderful for calming a cat with general Anxiety, and just like it is for us, the cat will feel incredibly soothed when experiencing it.

• Catnip Leaves Organic - This playful herb is loved by many cats and pet owners will know it well as a herb which brings their feline into a silly space. Interestingly, not all have the gene that recognises catnip, but for those that do it is a wonderful way to help them relax.

• Lavender Flowers – A natural flea repellent as well as helping with stress related conditions, swellings, burns and wounds. Chosen by cats to aid stress, anxiety and shyness. It is antibacterial among other things.

• Calendula – Really good for stress and anxiety. Again wound healing and over grooming but Katie finds it is good for lifting the mood in general and it is called the sunshine herb due to the colour. This is really great if you have multiple cats in your home

