Local results differ from national trend, highlighting regional taste variations across the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to the first night in a new home, people in Hampshire are most likely to reach for a Chinese takeaway, according to a new survey by family-run removals firm, Tripps Removals.

The survey, which asked 2,000 UK adults what they would most likely order on their first night in a new home, found that 23% of Hampshire residents would opt for Chinese food. Fish and chips and pizza were tied as the second most popular local choices, each at 15%.

Nationally, the top three were :

Chinese food named Hampshire's favourite moving night takeaway, following survey by Tripps Removals.

Fish and chips (20%)

Chinese takeaway (19%)

Pizza (17%)

However, regional tastes across the UK varied:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England overall, fish and chips also took the top spot (20%), though preferences varied from county to county.

In Northern Ireland, Chinese food dominated (27%).

In Scotland, Chinese again led (32%), while fish and chips came third.

In Wales, fish and chips and Chinese were tied (22% each).

Other takeaway choices mentioned included Indian, Mexican, Vietnamese, Thai and sushi.

Interestingly, 5% of UK respondents said they wouldn’t order a takeaway at all, perhaps choosing to get to grips with their new kitchen from night one.

Ben Tripp, Owner and Managing Director of Tripps Removals, which has been moving people across the UK and abroad since 1867, commented:

“We’ve been moving families for over 155 years, and we know just how exciting – and exhausting – moving day can be. The first-night takeaway has become a bit of a tradition, and our fun survey shows that across Hampshire, it’s the familiar comforts that people turn to most. Whether it’s Chinese, fish and chips or pizza, these top choices clearly help people relax, settle in and start making their new place feel like home, wherever they’ve moved to.”

The survey was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Tripps Removals in June 2025, with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults.