A commuter takes an ice bath at a London bus stop | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Bemused commuters have taken to social media after spotting a man taking an ice bath outside a bus stop in London.

With a heatwave and sunny weather sweeping the UK, it appears the balmy conditions got the better of one weary worker, who decided to take a plunge before boarding a stuffy bus.

The scantily clad man was pictured wearing goggles and a blue swimming cap as he cooled off with a curb side dip. Taking to social media, one person posted that we have officially “hit peak London” after spotting the man.

Another whimsically added: “When gym is life but you have a meeting at 9”.

The casual bather was spotted as temperatures soared across the UK, with most parts of the country basking in mid-20s sunshine.

