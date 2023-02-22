Halal meat manufacturer Tahira Foods recalls 9 ‘unsafe’ food products due to ‘poor temperature control’
Tahira Foods Limited has recalled nine food items as they are not safe to eat.
Halal meat manufacturer Tahira Foods Limited is recalling a number of products because ‘poor temperature controls’ has made them unsafe to eat. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued the warning alongside the nine affected products.
The FSA website explains that products are recalled if there is a problem with a food item which means it should not be sold. The FSA issues product withdrawal notices and product recall information to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with certain foods.
The Tahira website explains that their halal beef and lamb products come from animals which have been slaughtered by hand without stunning. Chicken products however use meat coming from birds which first go through a mildly electrified bain-marie before slaughtering but with an inspector on hand to ensure the bird is still alive. The slaughtering happens by machine.
The FSA advises if you have bought the affected products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Tahira Food Limited - recalled items
Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy
Pack size 500g and 8x500g
Batch code 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri
Pack size 500g and 8x500g
Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka
Pack size 500g and 8x500g
Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri
Pack size 500g and 8x500g
Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678
Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka
Pack size 500g and 8x500g
Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678
Tahira Turkey Chorizo
Pack size 80g and 12x80g
Batch code 22300, 22363
Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami
Pack size 125g and 12x125g
Batch code 64338, 64840
Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika
Pack size 200g and 8x200g
Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage
Pack size 400g and 6x400g
Batch code 64338
Tahira Beef Salami
Pack size 80g and 12x80g
Batch code 22363
Tahira Nabulsi Cheese
Pack size 250g and 8x250g
Batch code 4811
The FSA website states “the products listed above sold at Asda, Coop, Morrisons and/or Sainsburys are not affected and therefore should not be returned to stores, refunds will not be provided at these stores”.