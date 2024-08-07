Housewares brand launches helpful Home Movers’ Kit with August being peak move time

With August the peak time for house moves and the process notoriously stressful, a Hampshire housewares brand has launched a dedicated ‘home movers’ kit’ that provides those who are moving house with all they need to get started – with a view to targeting first time buyers or those simply looking to spruce up their kitchen aesthetics as part of a new home.

Home moves reach a peak on the final Friday of August*, with almost four times as many moves as the UK’s daily average – and the process is frequently cited as one of life’s most stressful events, with seemingly endless organisation required. In a bid to make the process easier,Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand renowned for its innovative kitchen solutions, has created a product kit to help home movers’ seamlessly transition into their new kitchen.

Made up of all the fundamentals you need to get started when it comes to cooking and meal preparation, it includes a 7-piece utensil set, non-stick frying pan, wood fibre cutting boards and glass storage container set. The items in the kit are all high-quality products made from a mix of sustainable practices, including wheat straw utensils and the cutting board being made from recycled wood fibres formed with a natural resin for hygienic chopping. Designed to make cooking a joyful experience, the items also offer a distinct aesthetic appeal – an essential ingredient of a new home.

The Home Movers’ Kit consists of the following products:

● Zyliss UK | Wood Fibre Chopping Board Set of 3 - RRP £83

With an added home move stress being the associated costs of arranging transport, packing and all sorts of sundry expenses – Zyliss has discounted the retail price of the kit by a third, with it retailing for £150 instead of the RRP of £217 if the collective items were priced individually.

Commenting on the thought processes behind forming the kit, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing for DK Household Brands, which includesZyliss, said: “Moving home is incredibly stressful. The thought of packing up boxes and boxes to orchestrate the move is a headache that people – thankfully – tend to go through only occasionally in their life. And it’s often the case that people look at the opportunity to upgrade the contents of their home as well as the property itself. If you’ve got a well-worn kitchen set and an entirely new kitchen to move into then simply bringing in a new aesthetically pleasing array of products is much more appealing than wrapping up some battered old pots and pans. Similarly, for first time buyers, the kit provides all they need to get started – with the frying pan in particular suitable for all hobs, including induction hobs.”

Zyliss’ Utensils have just been shortlisted in the ‘Eco Award’ category of the Excellence in Housewares Awards 2024, highlighting the brand’s commitment to creating quality, sustainable kitchen products. While its Gourmet Drum Grater was shortlisted in the ‘Top Tool or Gadget’ category.

Heidi concluded: “The kit offers a hassle-free kitchen setup, allowing you to focus on settling into your new home without the added stress of organising your kitchen from scratch. When moving house, you already have enough to deal with!”

The Zyliss Home Movers’ Kit is available to purchase via the Zyliss website, here: https://zyliss.co.uk/products/home-movers-kit

And to mark its launch, Zyliss is offering people the chance to win a Home Movers’ Kit, either for themselves or to nominate someone else who they think would benefit. Those interested can enter via:https://zyliss.co.uk/pages/home-movers-kit-competition

