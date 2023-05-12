News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Jamie Foxx hospitalised with family ‘fearing the worst’ for Django star

Django actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised, with his family ‘fearing the worst’.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 12th May 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalised following a health crisis, with family ‘fearing the worst’ according to a close source.

Foxx was rushed to hospital due to a medical complication while working on his latest film, Back In Action, alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. In an Instagram post last month, Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared that her father had faced a health scare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She wrote: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Most Popular
    Jamie FoxxJamie Foxx
    Jamie Foxx

    It was reported last week that Foxx’s condition had improved as sources claimed doctors were carrying out more tests before allowing him to leave the hospital, advising him to "keep his stress level down".

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A source told People Magazine:  "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital."

    The actor is said to still be in the hospital but is ‘healing’ and ‘feeling the love’ from supporters as details of the medical condition are kept under wraps. Sources told Radar, Foxx is "doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems," but he "wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to okay."

    Related topics:HospitalFilm