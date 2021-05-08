Man arrested in connection with murder of PCSO Julia James

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of police community support officer Julia James, Kent Police have said (Photo: Kent Police)

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of police community support officer Julia James, Kent Police have said.

Police community support officer (PCSO), Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 53-year-old died from significant head injuries.

A man in his 20s, who is a British national from the Canterbury area, was arrested at 9.30pm on Friday night (7 May) and remains in custody, Kent Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: ‘We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday April 27 please contact us.