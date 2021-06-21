McDonald’s hiring 20,000 staff as 50 new restaurants to open across the UK

50 new branches will open in the UK and Ireland over the next 12 months (Photo: Shutterstock)

McDonald’s is hiring 20,000 new members of staff as part of a rollout of new restaurants across the country

The fast food chain is opening 50 new branches in the UK and Ireland over the next 12 months, prompting a huge recruitment drive.

Increased staff capacity

The swathe of new job roles comes in anticipation of increased staff capacity across McDonald’s branches as part of changing government Covid-19 guidelines.

The company currently employs more than 130,000 crew members in the UK and Ireland, and said the additional staff are not to replace the jobs lost throughout the pandemic, but are instead to prepare for its new locations.

The 50 additional branches will add to the 1,400 McDonald’s restaurants already in operation across the UK and Ireland.

Paul Pomroy, CEO, of McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “It’s fantastic to be able to offer an additional 20,000 people an opportunity to work with us.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had a huge impact on many people’s employment opportunities and threatened the future of high streets up and down the country.

“Our 1,400 restaurants are run by 200 local franchisees which means we have a personal stake in every one of our communities.

“It’s a big responsibility, and the moves we’ve announced today reflect our commitment to continue to innovate and invest in the local communities and economies we serve.”

A boost to UK high streets

Mr Pomroy told The Telegraph that McDonald’s would focus on high streets for its new openings in a bid to breathe life into struggling town centres.

He also brushed off concerns over a long-term decline in city centre footfall after the pandemic, saying he believes the “great British high street is going to continue into the future.”

The chain is yet to confirm where the new branches will be opening.

Under the company’s pay structure, all staff under the age of 21 will be paid more than the national minimum wage, which is currently £8.91 an hour.