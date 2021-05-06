More than half of adults in England think the government is doing a good job of managing the pandemic

A survey of 2,000 adults in England found 78 per cent think the vaccination rollout has been a success for the nation.

And of those who think it is a triumph, 82 per cent admit they have been surprised with just how well it has gone.

Overall, 56 per cent say the government has done a good job managing the pandemic this year.

With the roadmap, which should move onto the next stage on May 17, the survey by private Covid testing company Medicspot found 42 per cent think the restrictions are about right, with 39 per cent saying it is not strict enough.

Just 13 per cent think it’s too strict.

Keep to the current path

The public is almost twice as likely to want the government to continue down its current path, with 54 per cent against lifting restrictions early compared to 28 per cent who do want this to happen.

However, while pubs are now partly open, 39 per cent have been put off going to one because they didn't want to sit outside.

And two thirds hate having to organise a trip to the pub rather than being able to go for a spur of the moment drink.

Almost four in 10 (38 per cent) also think it is unfair they can order food inside a takeaway but have to be served outside in a pub.

Holidays abroad

The government is set to announce its latest updates on holidaying abroad shortly, with numerous European nations expected to be added to the ‘green list’ of places to visit.

This will be welcomed by the public, after 59 per cent said Boris Johnson and his team need to provide more clarity on when they’ll be allowed to holiday abroad.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of respondents said they are hoping to go abroad this year - and of those, 65 per cent plan to make it a post-Covid blowout holiday.

A spokesperson for Medicspot, which provides day 2 and 8 Covid test packages, said: “The government has had its fair share of criticism with its response to the pandemic over the past 15 months, but the public appears to be backing its actions this year.

“A lot of this is down to the rollout of the vaccine, which has been a fantastic success.

“The next step is for holidays abroad and it’s clear many people are crossing their fingers in the hope they get to enjoy a bit of European sun this summer.”

Nation backs negative results

When it comes to leaving the country, 49 per cent think you should have to present both a negative Covid test result and proof you have been vaccinated.

A fifth think proof you’re vaccinated is good enough to jump on-board an aircraft, while 11 per cent think you should only need a negative Covid test result to go abroad.

The survey, carried out via OnePoll, found 56 per cent are more relaxed about the threat posed by Covid now infections are lower.

And 56 per cent think vaccinated people should be able to meet and socialise inside other vaccinated people's homes.

Half said they thought the Covid vaccine should be compulsory, while a third (33 per cent) were against this.

Another 50 per cent of adults are also enjoying being able to visit non-essential retail shops again.

A spokesperson for Medicspot added: “The overwhelming majority of the public has done a brilliant job in its fight back against the virus, thanks to a combination of high vaccine take-up and adherence to the government’s lockdown rules.