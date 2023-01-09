Fans of beloved The Office (US) sitcom can breathe a sigh of relief after Netflix has cancelled its removal following a last-minute deal to keep the show on the popular streaming platform for two more years, according to a report by What’s On Netflix .

The series, which is one of the most successful adaptations of a British comedy series of all time, was due to leave Netflix on January 1 , despite being one of the most-watched shows on the streaming site.

The fan favourite’s removal from Netflix was said to be in the pipeline after NBC announced it would stream its own service, Peacock. NBC currently owns the series in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions.

Based on Ricky Gervais’ popular UK version, which ended in 2003, The Office US first aired in 2005 and ran for a whopping nine seasons until 2013. Starring Golden Globe winner Steve Carrell, the show follows an eclectic group of office workers and their hilarious misadventures working at the Pennsylvania branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

The US version was named the funniest TV show on the planet in 2020 after it was pitted against 10 other sitcoms in a study by OnBuy.com . The research also found the American version of The Office provided the most amount of giggles, with one minute and 45 seconds of laughter registered per hour.