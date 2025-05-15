This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A major change has been unveiled for the Party Rings range, with the iconic biscuit being re-shaped for the first time in the brand’s 42-year history.

Under The Sea Minis offer the much-loved iced shortcake taste of a Party Ring, in fun fish shapes. The tasty new treats are available now at Asda in packs of six mini bags, with an RRP of £1.50.

However, for a limited time, shoppers can get their hands on the treats for just 82p - with the offer available until June 9.

Party Rings have been given a whole new look!

Hundreds of people flocked to a Snack News and Reviews Facebook post to tag their friends and family to let them know the news, saying “OMG we have to get them”, “I actually need these” and “you better get me several packs.”

Others said the products were “cute” and “adorable” - another simply commented “Hell Yeah”.

Parents have also shared how great they think the products would be for parties, with one social media user saying, “we need these for any future parties”. The launch has even sparked debate among super fans, with one user saying, “but they’re not rings though?!”

Commenting on the launch, Davina Valetti, Marketing Controller of Party Rings said: “Under the Sea Minis is an exciting milestone for the Party Rings brand.

"It’s not every day you change something that’s been loved for over 40 years – but we think people are going to be pleased what we’ve done. We’re still bringing the party, just with a fun new twist.”

The innovation comes as the brand also recently launched a new limited-edition Strawberry flavour.

With a creamy taste and smooth finish, these treats also went down a storm with fans on social media, after being shared by New Foods UK. Party Rings Strawberry can be picked up Home Bargains, Farm Foods, Poundland and Iceland for just 90p per pack.