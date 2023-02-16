Prime Hydration energy drinks to be stocked at Morrisons, supermarket confirms

Prime Hydration energy drinks will be stocked at Morrisons the supermarket has confirmed. The sought-after energy drink was created in a collaboration between Youtuber star KSI and professional wrestler Logan Paul at the end of last year.

Prime was first launched in Asda but sold out almost instantly when it was put on the shelves. It also went on sale in Aldi just before Christmas, with chaos ensuing as people battled to get a bottle.

The high demand for the drink outweighed the supply and resulted in people selling it online and at independent corner shops for up to £1,000 a bottle. KSI responded to the outrageous prices, urging his followers not to pay the inflated prices. He also said the reselling ‘annoys him’ when speaking to Capital FM.

However, eager Prime Energy fans have now spotted the drinks on the Prime Tracker app being listed on Morrisons’ internal stocking systems. The Prime Tracker app was developed to help people track down a bottle of the fruity drink.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are looking to bring this PRIME into stores. Dates still to be confirmed.”

