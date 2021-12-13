Branston want you to ditch plastic for pickle this Christmas

This Christmas, Branston Pickle is trialling the world's first-ever edible Christmas cracker.

Branston is creating the world's first edible Christmas cracker

With a casing made of actual cracker, a lucky few pickle fans will break it open for the ultimate cheese and pickle bite. This includes Branston Pickle and Cathedral City cheddar.

Because no Christmas cracker is complete without a crowd-pleasing joke, Branston is asking pickle lovers to submit their 'cheesiest' jokes. Participants are in for the chance to get their hands on the original batch of crackers.

Branston has been working behind the scenes on perfecting the edible cracker recipe just in time for Christmas.

Sustainable with zero waste

As if having a fully edible Christmas cracker wasn’t enough, Branston’s new creation is extremely sustainable. Classic crackers are packed with single-use plastic toys and excessive packaging, whilst the Branston edible cracker has zero food waste.

Angharad Wilson Dyer Gough, Senior Brand Manager at Branston commented: “Our very special Christmas Cracker is something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a while now.

We can’t wait to show our fans what we’ve created as the ultimate festive cheese and pickle treat!

Crack a joke!

Customers wanting to get their own limited-edition cracker are asked to submit their best Christmas cracker jokes to [email protected]