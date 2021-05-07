These are the 12 countries on the travel ‘green list’ - and the holiday hotspots that missed out

The transport secretary warned the approach to allowing international travel would remain 'cautious'.

Transport secretary Grant Schapps has given an update on which countries people will and won’t be able to travel to from May 17.

Schapps revealed which countries are being placed on the ‘green list’, meaning that quarantine upon return to England won’t be necessary - though testing is still required.

In his opening statement, Schapps recognised the importance of international travel for Brits with family around the world, as well as for leisure purposes.

He stressed, however, that the approach to allowing international travel would remain “cautious”, confirming that the partial re-opening scheduled for May 17 is by no means a blanket lifting of restrictions.

He referred to Britain’s improved progress on driving virus rates down, saying the country have “managed to construct a fortress against COVID."

Keeping that "fortress" secure, he said, is the next task we face - adding that restrictions on travel will remain for the majority of countries.

Popular holiday destinations like Spain, France and Greece, he said, are not on the green list - though Schapps confirmed that the list will be reviewed every few weeks.

The 12 countries that will be on the green list are as follows:

Gibraltar

Israel

Portugal

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Faroe Islands

Tristan Da Cunha

St Helena

Ascension

Falkland Islands

Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

The following countries, meanwhile, have been added to the red list:

Angola

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ecuador

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Guyana

India

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Maldives

Mozambique

Namibia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Suriname

Tanzania

Turkey

Uruguay

United Arab Emirates

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

The remaining, vast majority of countries will be on the amber list – including France, Greece and Spain.

Travel to ‘red list’ countries will be restricted along the same lines as the Government’s current ‘red list’, meaning returning travellers must stay for 10 days in a quarantine hotel, as well as take a pre-departure test and a further PCR test on day two and day eight after returning.