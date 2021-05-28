These are the supermarket opening times of Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more this Spring bank holiday

Don't let your shopping trip be disrupted by a change in your local supermarkets opening hours (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

With a second bank holiday in the month of May, it can be difficult to keep up with the opening hours of the major supermarkets, as some reduce their hours and others don’t.

This is everything you need to know about the opening hours of the big name supermarkets this Spring bank holiday on 31 May.

Tesco

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco is operating under slightly reduced hours over the bank holiday on Monday.

The opening hours for most of the larger stores are expected to be from 8am to 8pm.

However, opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local store using the online Tesco store locator tool.

Asda

The opening hours for Asda branches will vary from store to store

Some will remain the same opening hours, and some will be operating under reduced hours.

Because opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Asda store locator tool.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, Asda stores open an hour early for NHS staff.

Morrisons

On bank holiday Monday, Morrisons stores are expected to be open from 7am to 8pm.

Opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Morrisons store locator tool.

Most Morrisons stores will be open an hour early for NHS staff.

Sainsbury’s

The opening hours for Sainsbury’s stores will change from branch to branch, depending on the size of the store some may be open for their regular opening hours or under reduced holiday hours.

Since opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Sainsbury’s store locator tool.

Aldi

On the Aldi website, it states that its stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on the bank Holiday Monday.

However, it does state that opening hours can vary depending on store location, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Aldi store locator tool.

Lidl

In England, the opening times for Lidl can vary from the usual 8am to 8pm on the Monday bank holiday.

On the Lidl website, it states that stores in Scotland are open as normal on the bank holiday Monday.

Because opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Lidl store locator tool.

M&S

M&S branches will be open from 8am to 6pm on the bank holiday.

Opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online M&S store locator tool.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will generally be open from 8am to 9pm on the bank holiday.

However, opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Waitrose store locator tool.

Iceland

It appears that Iceland will be operating under its usual opening hours on the bank holiday Monday.

However, opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Iceland store locator tool.

The Iceland website states that some stores are operating on reduced hours that may not be reflected in the opening times shown on the site - you should check your local store for more information.