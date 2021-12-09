These golf courses in Ireland voted more beautiful than the Eiffel Tower and Sistine Chapel

Golf as a sport is huge, but the courses played on deserve merit as beauty spots in their own right.

With over 22,200 internet searches per month for golfing holidays, many UK holidaymakers are looking to swap the beach for the green.

However, the destination of their flight may not be what you expect. A new report from Your Golf Travel and Tourism Ireland has revealed that some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes are less than an hour’s flight away...

Kinsale, County Cork hosts this stunning golf venue (Getty Images):

The study asked UK holidaymakers to rate images of golf courses across Ireland against well-known tourist attractions.

Many courses were voted as more beautiful than their better know counterparts....including one of Donald Trump’s. His County Claire course (main picture, courtesy of Getty images) ranks within the top five, amazingly being voted more beautiful than the Eiffel tower, Colosseum and Sistine Chapel.

The stunning Sistine Chapel, Vatican City, Italy (Getty Images)

Paris and the renowned Eiffel Tower (Getty Images)

Golf courses listed below offer some of the best views in Europe according to British holidaymakers.

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, Mahony's Point, County Kerry (Getty Images)

Golf courses more beautiful than well-known tourist attractions:

The top five courses can be seen below - the beauty score being calculated by asking respondents to rate the course against well-known tourist attractions on a scale of 1-10 (0 being not more beautiful, 10 be more beautiful):

Course Beauty score compared to the Eiffel Tower Beauty score compared to the Colosseum, Rome Beauty score compared to the canals of Venice Beauty score compared to the Sistine Chapel Beauty score compared to the leaning tower of Pisa Beauty score compared to the St Peter’s Basilica Beauty score compared to the La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona Old Head Golf Links, Kinsale, County Cork 7.8 7.3 7 6.8 7.3 7.1 6.8 Tralee Golf Club, Barrow West, County Kerry 7.4 7 6.9 6.6 7.1 6.8 6.7 Adare Manor Golf Club, Adare, County Limerick 7.2 6.9 6.8 6.6 7 6.8 6.6 Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Mahony's Point, County Kerry 7.1 6.7 6.7 6.5 6.9 6.5 6.4 Trump Doonbeg, County Clare 6.9 6.6 6.5 6.4 6.7 6.5 6.2

Adare Manor Golf Club, Adare, County Limerick (Getty Images)