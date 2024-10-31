Third of British students bemoan lack of freezer space

A third of British students blame not eating enough fruit and veg on a lack of freezer space, according to a study.

A third of British students blame not eating enough fruit and veg on a lack of freezer space, according to a study. Booze and takeaways might not be the reasons students aren't enjoying their five-a-day, with a health-conscious 30% claiming there isn't enough room to squeeze their greens in their freezer.

The survey, commissioned by Iceland Foods, revealed that more than half (55%) of students don't have access to adequate freezer space in their digs. The average UK student is reportedly having to share a freezer with four other housemates, with a further 12% sharing with seven or more.

The ratio of housemates to freezer space means many are left out in the cold when it comes to staking a claim, with the store declaring it a free freezer space (FFS) crisis. The demand for freezer space is sending students' temperatures soaring with one in five (20%) claiming it causes arguments at home. Another fifth (20%) admitted they'd resort to padlocking their freezers to stop their flatmates from using it if they could.

The research also revealed that almost a fifth (18%) of boozy students want more freezer space for ice so they could chill their pre-drinks before nights out. But such is the desire to bag the premium space, 17% said they'd be willing to sacrifice going out socialising if it meant they could get their mitts on it. The research also revealed the majority of freezers being shared by students only have three drawers or fewer up for grabs too, meaning on average students don't even have a full drawer to themselves.

Kennedy News/Iceland

Other gripes revealed in the survey include keeping the accommodation clean (51%), being kept up at night (22%) and other people taking / using their food (18%). In light of these chilling findings, Iceland has joined forces with Deliveroo to celebrate the supermarket's arrival on the delivery platform and is giving away 60 free mini freezers to students in Leeds and Manchester this week.

Mike Ordish, Head of Delivery Partners at Iceland Foods, said: Our study shows that the F.F.S crisis is a massive frustration for students especially in cities like Manchester, which is why we're giving away mini freezers to help. This way, students can shop our value-packed frozen range to their hearts' content. With Iceland now available on Deliveroo across our full estate, including exclusive brands, they can conveniently access quality food and keep it away from their housemates.

Zara Colbeck, UKI Grocery Commercial Director from Deliveroo, added: We're excited to partner with Iceland Foods to offer our customers a vast range of fresh and frozen groceries at the touch of a button on Deliveroo across the UK. Our partnership launches at the perfect time for the new university year and our Deliveroo Students members can enjoy the best of Iceland Foods with free delivery all year round. From ordering weekly grocery essentials, snacks to fuel a deadline or food for the morning after, this collaboration makes it even easier for students to order quality food directly to their doorsteps, no matter the moment.

TOP 10 GRIPES THAT ANNOY STUDENTS MOST

Keeping the accommodation clean - 51%

Noise - 38%

Lack of fridge space - 37%

Lack of freezer space - 32%

Sharing bathrooms - 28%

Being kept up at night - 22%

Food going off in the fridge or freezer - 21%

Damp and mouldy conditions - 20%

People taking/using my food - 18%

People throwing out my food - 7%

To encourage students to shop Iceland products directly via the Deliveroo app, the retail giant is also running a competition to give one shopper a year's worth of Iceland shopping for free.

For more details, visit https://www.iceland.co.uk/deliveroo-competition