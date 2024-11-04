Top 10 growing scams of 2024

A poll of 2,000 adults also found almost half have been targeted by a suspected scam in the last 12 months. | SWNS

Fake parcel delivery texts are the fastest-growing scam of the year, according to research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults also found 42 per cent have been targeted by a suspected scam in the last 12 months.

With false social media marketplace listings and AI voice cloning scams also among the most common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraudulent money requests from scammers posing as friends or family, event tickets scams and phony financial aid services are also on the rise.

Stuart Skinner, fraud expert from NatWest, which commissioned the research, said: “Fake parcel delivery texts are the fastest-growing scam this year.

“Think about it: would a real delivery company ask you to follow a link and make a payment?

“Be wary of urgent messages or those asking for payments or to download an app – this will often contain spyware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Or it might be the first step for the criminals to contact you later to continue the con in a different way.”

The study also found advancements in AI are also contributing to the new forms of scams.

Young adults aged 18-24 were the most targeted age group this year | SWNS

AI developments give fraudsters new ways to con

With AI-driven technologies such as deepfake software, automated phishing systems, chat-bots and advanced data analytics enabling scammers to create highly personalised and convincing fraudulent schemes, quickly and easily.

In fact, 86 per cent adults are concerned rapid developments in AI will give fraudsters new ways to con people – with 59 per cent worrying that identifying these scams is increasingly difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the growing tactics used by fraudsters, public confidence in avoiding scams has increased by 29 per cent compared to 2023.

However, two thirds are concerned that a vulnerable family member will fall victim to fraud.

Young adults aged 18-24 were the most targeted age group this year, with 55 per cent approached by scammers and nearly 60 per cent undergoing or knowing someone who experienced a financial loss.

In contrast, only 15 per cent of over 65s are aware of either themselves or someone they know losing money to a scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Skinner from NatWest, which has a Security Centre to help fight against fraud, added: “Are you looking at deals on social media? Do you really know who you’re giving your payment details to when you click through an advertisement on a social media platform?

“Double-check with your friends or family for a second opinion.

“AI voice cloning scams are a relatively new form of fraud where scammers use advanced tech to imitate someone’s voice, which can be pretty convincing.

“If you get a call that sounds like it’s from a friend or family member asking for money or personal info, take a pause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hang up and give them a call back on a number you know is legitimate.

“And remember, don’t trust the number popping up on your caller ID—scammers can fake that too."

Fake parcel delivery texts and social media marketing scams top list of growing scams for this year | Shutterstock

The 10 fastest-growing scams of 2024:

1. Fake Parcel Delivery Texts (40 per cent)

Fake parcel delivery texts involve fraudsters sending fake delivery notifications for parcels, prompting the recipient to click on a link to reschedule delivery or pay a fee.

2. Social Media Marketplace Scams (30 per cent)

Fraudsters use platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, or TikTok to advertise and sell products that do not exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice Cloning Scams (30 per cent)

Using AI voice cloning technology to deceive victims by creating realistic audio impersonations of trusted individuals or authorities.

4. Money Request from Friend or Family Scams (29 per cent)

Scammers posing as someone you know to urgently request money, often through phone, email, or social media, to exploit your trust.

5. Event Ticket Scams (28 per cent)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraudsters selling counterfeit or non-existent tickets to popular events, such as gigs, concerts or sports games.

6. Cost-of-Living Assistance Scams (25 per cent)

Scammers exploiting individuals' financial vulnerabilities by offering fake assistance programs, grants, or loans to help with living expenses, only to steal the money or use the information for identity theft.

7. Tax Rebates Scams (24 per cent)

Fraudulent emails, phone calls or text messages offering fake tax rebates, either claiming people are due a refund or asking them to request one – which are aimed at stealing personal information or money.

8. Refund Scams (23 per cent)

Scammers claim you're owed a refund to steal personal or financial information. They may contact you by phone, email, or text, posing as a legitimate entity to trick you into revealing sensitive details or sending money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Deep-fake Celebrity Endorsement Scams (22 per cent)

Creating deepfake videos using AI of celebrities or trusted brands such as news outlets to promote fraudulent schemes, such as investment opportunities.

10 Get Rich Quick Investment Scams (22 per cent)

"Get Rich Quick" investment scams are fraudulent schemes that promise high returns with little risk or effort in a short period. Scammers often use persuasive tactics and fabricated success stories to lure individuals into investing their money.