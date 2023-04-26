The summer holiday is a wonderful time to travel and see the world, but it pays to be prepared and savvy so that you can make the most of your trip. A recent study by FlightsFinder.com found there are 25 tips that travellers may use to plan their trip while snagging the best holiday deals.

According to the flight comparison website, 65% of 1,500 people surveyed attempt a number of hacks each time they search online for a holiday abroad, with 16% waking up early to take advantage of sales going live first thing in the morning.

Other top travel tactics include setting flight price tracking alerts, clearing their web cookies and signing up for air fare newsletters. Another top tip is waiting until six to eight weeks before the trip to book flights, as this is when the best prices are available.

But 74 per cent think booking a getaway is just ‘a bit of a gamble’ when it comes to prices. A spokesman for FlightsFinder.com, which commissioned the research to launch its specialist ‘ask the expert’ function, said: “Everyone wants the best deals and cheapest flights.

“The problem consumers face is deciding which hacks are actually worth the effort and which are not. “Some might even be more hassle than they’re worth. The fact remains that the more rigid you are with your travel plans the less likely it is that you’ll grab a bargain.”

Other hacks holidaymakers apply to get the best prices are to always check whether two single flights are cheaper than one return (24%) or using browser incognito mode to hide previous searches (23%).

While 15% search for ‘hidden city’ or multi-city tickets – with a long stopover to squeeze in an extra day’s sightseeing in a new location. However, these hacks can cause some anxiety as 23% admitted to stressing ‘a lot’ about getting the best deal when going abroad.

On average, adults start planning a holiday overseas five months and one week before they actually take to the skies. But 31% aren’t very spontaneous when it comes to choosing a holiday destination.

The best holiday hacks if you’re travelling abroad have been revealed, including flying overnight to reduce costs. (SWNS)

FlightsFinder ’s spokesperson added: “There is still a huge demand for travel even though we are living through a cost-of-living crisis. Now, more than ever, it is essential that consumers educate themselves about the best money saving tactics when looking for their next trip abroad to save their hard-earned cash.”

