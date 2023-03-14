The Met Office has extended a weather warning for snow for some parts of Scotland as the weather remains unsettled for the rest of the UK this week, with temperatures set to plunge to -2C in some areas.

On Monday (March 13), the forecasters issued snow, ice, and wind warnings for the majority of the country which are set to last until 10am today, March (14), but they stressed there is a chance that more warnings will be issued as the week progresses.

Northern Ireland has been issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow until 11am GMT on Tuesday. While much of northern and central England is also on high alert for snow.

Tuesday morning will also see early rain in the south, with some sunshine and snow showers in several areas, particularly Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Lerwick, Scotland has its snow warning extended until 11am tomorrow (March 15) which the Met Office warned "further spells of heavy snow are likely to exacerbate current disruption".

Dan Suri, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said : “An area of low pressure moving eastward has brought a mild, and blustery start to the week for much of England and Wales, with showers and some coastal gales. However, an Arctic maritime air mass will reassert itself from the north later today bringing with it another dose of snow and frosty nights for some.

“As we head through the second half of the week conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west. This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”

Although the UK is expected to have more settled weather later in the week, the Met Office predicts colder conditions across northern Scotland, which will bring a continued risk of snow at times, primarily to higher ground, with low levels not being an exception.

The Met Office said the weather remains unsettled for the rest of the UK this week with more warnings likely to be issued. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

5-day weather forecast

Today (March 14)

The early rain in the south will soon clear. Otherwise, some sunshine, but also some showers, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland, where showers are falling as snow.

Northern Scotland, particularly Shetland, will see more snow showers tonight. Otherwise, long periods of clear sky and widespread frost, with severe frost in the north. Isolated patches of freezing fog. Windy in the far north, with gales hitting Orkney and Shetland.

Wednesday (March 15)

Further snow showers are expected in the far north of Scotland. After a cold, bright start, clouds, rain, and strong winds spread northeastwards throughout the day, falling as snow in the north.

Outlook for Thursday (March 16) to Saturday (March 18)