Wickham Festival 2024 with Tony Christie

Tony ChristieThis legendary singer songwriter, now 81years old, headlining the Wickham Festival.

Wickham festival running over 4 days and hosting up and coming bands like Fast Train, Rura, Katherine Priddy also on the song list was Curtis Stigers with some fantastic Sax playing,Tony playing great well-known songs, One Dance With You, Most Beautiful Girl and many more.Top Man with top songs going back to the 60s, A legend in his own right.Thank You Tony