Wimbledon finals at full capacity with 40,000 fans expected at Euro 2020 games

The Wimbledon finals will be contested in front of capacity crowds and 40,000 fans will be allowed in Wembley for its final Euro 2020 fixtures - despite lockdown lifting being delayed in England for four weeks.

The Government has confirmed plans for up to 20 pilot events across sport and entertainment - with Wimbledon and European Championship the big winners.

The Wimbledon’s women’s final on July 10 and men’s showpiece the following day will be watched by a full Centre Court in SW19.

The Euro 2020 last-16 match at Wembley on June 29, and semi-finals and final in July will also be staged in front of a 50 per cent capacity crowd.

Wembley will play host to the largest UK crowd in more than 15 months, with roughly 40,000 fans in attendance for each of the selected matches.

Other sporting events where capacity could be increased

England’s group games at Euro 2020 had already been included on the Government’s extended events research programme and will continue to be played in front of crowds of 22,500 – 25 per cent of capacity at the national stadium.

Representatives from the British Grand Prix, golf’s Open Championship and Rugby League’s Challenge Cup final are also in talks with the Government about fan numbers at those events.

What the Culture Secretary said

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good.

“The expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral-flow testing will mean that bigger crowds will be able to attend a limited number of major sporting and cultural events early this summer as part of our events research programme.

“In the next few weeks this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events.”

What are the rules for events at the moment?

For those events which are not part of trials, the rules will remain as they have since May 17, and stay in place until July 19 at the earliest.

For outdoor venues with a seated capacity of 16,000 or above, the limit is 10,000 or 25 per cent of capacity, whichever is lowest.

For outdoor venues with less seating than that, the limit is 4,000 or 50 per cent of capacity, whichever is lowest. For indoor venues, the limit is 1,000 or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is lowest.