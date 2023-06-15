A woman has been charged with the murder of two “wonderful and kind" children, police have confirmed. Veronique John, aged 49, faces two counts of murder and one of attempted murder in Stoke-on-Trent.

The charges come after two children, Ethan John, 11, and Elizabeth John, 7 died at a house in Flax Street. A man was also stabbed at a car wash on Campbell Street on Sunday, June 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veronique John will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on June 15. Staffordshire Police also said the cause of death of both children will be a matter for an inquest in due course.

The series of events began after officers were called to the GB Hand Car Wash on Campbell Road shortly before 2:05pm on Sunday June 11. The man injured at this location was taken to hospital, his injuries were not said to have been serious. He has since been discharged.

Most Popular

Officers then arrived at an address in Flax Street where they discovered Ethan and Elizabeth who were ‘unresponsive’. Despite efforts to revive them, the children were pronounced dead. Post mortems recently took place.

Staffordshire Police stated: "A woman has been charged with murder after two children died in Stoke-on-Trent. Veronique John, aged 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is after Ethan and Elizabeth John (aged 11 and seven) died at a house in Flax Street and a man was stabbed in Campbell Street on Sunday (11 June).

(Elizabeth John (left) and Ethan John (right)