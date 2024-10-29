This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Aldi middle aisle has become a bargain hunter’s haven in recent years, and 2024 has seen a whole host of sell-out promotions - from parents’ favourite wooden toy events to the supermarket’s take on top beauty products. Here’s what you’ll see on Specialbuys in the run-up to Christmas.

Collectable soft toys Squishees were flying off the shelves in September when Aldi brought back its version of popular cuddly Squishmallows - and its Kevin the Carrot made an appearance or two - as a wooden carrot cake and as a limited edition plush toy for the Paris Olympics. We can expect to see both these cuddly collectables make a return for Christmas.

Last year’s Kevin the Carrot festive offering | Aldi

Seasonal homeware has been a hit on Specialbuys this year, whether it’s the more recent cosy autumn decor or springtime scents earlier in the year, there’s been plenty on the middle aisle to get you in the spirit of the season. And winter is no different. We can expect a range of festive homeware items, from yuletide scents - candles, diffusers and more - to ornaments for the tree and novelty kitchenware and dining - think tablecloths, tea towels and Christmas mugs.

Aldi Christmas jumpers | Aldi

Other items sure to hit the middle aisle include cosy cushions and blankets, Christmas jumpers - remember the Aldi branded ones last year? - PJs and festive bed linen to get the whole family feeling festive.

Aldi always gets parents rushing to the middle aisle during its toy events - Aldi wooden kitchens are high in demand - and November will be no different. We can expect Christmas gifts galore, with books and toys featuring kids’ favourite characters to fill up their stockings.

Wooden Air Fryer Set in Aldi's Toy Event Sale | Aldi

Beauty fans will have enjoyed Aldi’s offering this year, with its own versions of Sol de Janeiro’s bum bum cream and Kylie Cosmetics lip kit - Aldi’s Lacura range has had plenty of exciting new products in 2024, and we can expect to see more releases in the run up to Christmas for gifting - or to just treat yourself. I’d expect shimmering make up for party season and luxurious skincare like masks and serums to pamper over the holidays.

Lacura Lip Kit was a hit earlier in the year | Aldi

We’re also sure to see some Christmas foodie treats, stocking filler gifts, twinkling lights and all you’ll need for the festive season.

We’ll be revealing what’s on offer on the middle aisles during November later in the week - picking out popular products you’ll need to beat the crowds for.