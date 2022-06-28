Garden sun loungers, from wooden, to cheap, wheeled, and luxury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Are you ready for a summer of relaxation in the garden? Have you fished out the sunglasses from their winter hiding place, stocked up on factor 50, and filled the fridge with cool refreshing drinks? If so then all you need now to relax in style is a sun lounger.

A decent sun lounger can often be quite an investment. This is in part because they attract the attention of fancy furniture designers who charge a small fortune for conjuring their contemporary looks but if you shop around you’ll find many more affordable options available.

Best sun loungers at a glance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What to look for in a sun lounger

Besides price, there are a few other considerations to weigh up when looking for a lounger. Are they easy to move around? If you’re the kind who is constantly chasing the sun then you might want some wheels to help make the task easier.

Are they weatherproof or will you swiftly need to shift them inside when the inevitable British showers interrupt your sunny comforts? And how well do they fold away for winter storage?

How comfortable can sun loungers be?

When it comes to confort, there are a few more things to look out for: some loungers provide extra back or head support; others can be adjusted into various reclining positions to perfectly match your preferred pose; and you should also check to see if cushions are provided.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that, while some low lying loungers might send you into an instantly relaxed daydream, they could be a bit more awkward to get in and out of, particularly if you’re at an age where your knees and back start creaking.

To further help you in your decision making, we’ve run the rule over several sun loungers, pinpointing some of the key features that might make all the difference to your sunbathing. Now, just where did we put those sunglasses…

Read more garden furniture coverage:

Von Haus Lounger Steamer Chair with Cushion Von Haus Lounger Steamer Chair with Cushion £170.00 poolside lounger 5/5 Pros: Adjustable back and foot rest Cons: Wooden furniture needs regular protection for longevity Steamer chairs are named for their popularity on ocean steamers in the early 20th century (see also ‘deck chairs’), and their ability to convert from upright seat to flat lounger makes the style as popular as ever. We think this Von Haus Steamer Chair would make a great addition to the poolside, where you can sit up and apply the sunscreen post-dip, and sip a pina colada before reclining to soak up some rays. It’s made from Acacia hardwood and has a 100% polyester cushioning that provides comfort besides quick drying, waterproof protection. It has an adjustable footstool (which can also be detached) and the backrest can be fixed in seven different positions, while the whole piece can be neatly folded away for storage. Buy now

The Oak and Rope Company Sun Lounger The Oak and Rope Company Sun Lounger £695.00 gifting 4.5/5 Pros: Made from solid teak with personalised engraving Cons: Expensive If you’re looking for an extra special gift for the sun seeker in your life then consider this personalised wooden lounger from the Oak and Rope Company. We find that the majority of personalised products are at the tackier end of their category, but not in this instance – as you would expect from such a hefty price tag, this lounger oozes class. It’s made from solid teak, the most durable of woods for outdoor use, and is designed along Adriondack Chair lines, with wide armrests and a vertically slatted, angled back. The seat has a comfortable curve that slopes down towards the back and the footrest can be detached. As for that personalisation, you can have up to 80 letters expertly engraved into the wooden slats with a further monogram added to the back of the seat. Buy now

Armadillo Sun Luxury Sun Lounger Armadillo Sun Luxury Sun Lounger £650.00 sleeping in the sun 4.5/5 Pros: Bean bag padding for extra comfort Cons: Bulky and quite expensive If your sun lounging turns into sun snoozing then go for the extra padded comforts of this hand made lounger, which looks more like a bed than traditional outdoor furniture. It gets its soft and squishy feeling from being filled with beans (the manufacturer specilaises in outdoor bean bags) which provide support and comfort when you’re stretched out beneath the sun. The woven acrylic fabric is “approved by the marine industry to hold-up against the fiercest of weather”, which means you can keep it outside all year round and simply wipe it down to clean. Even if it gets a soaking, the beans don’t absorb water so you can quickly get back to snoozing when the rain clouds have dispersed. It may look big and bulky, but it has handles on both sides to help you move it around the garden and the addition of a pocket allows you to keep valuables close to hand Buy now

KidKraft Double Chaise Lounger KidKraft Double Chaise Lounger £80.00 kids 4/5 Pros: Suitable for two children and has canopy shading Cons: Not adjustable When children step out into a sunny garden they usually start causing havoc with water, mud and any garden objects you’ve inadvertently left lying around. And when you fancy a spell on your lounger, the chances are it’ll be in use as a trampolene. The solution? Get them their own sun lounger – it’ll keep them off yours and might persuade them to calm down for ten minutes. This lounger from KidKraft is built for two children to share (3 to 8 years old) and has a three sided canopy to give them some protection from harmful rays. It’s built from solid wood and has soft cushions to provide durability and comfort, with two cup holders built into the central panel. It’s a smart and sturdy lounger that we’re sure the kids will love. Buy now

Hurghada Sun Lounger Hurghada Sun Lounger £97.50 sun lounger 4.5/5 Key Specs: Size: Height49cm x Width51cm x Depth174cm Pros: Stylish yet affordable; Folds away when not in use Cons: No wheels Assembly required: yes Trendy furniture designers love the challenge of making a new sun lounger, and aluminium is often their preferred choice of material for its ability to be crafted into sleek, modern shapes. But such high design can come at an extortionate price. So to see a lounger that marries functionality with classy, contemporary looks for under £100 makes us sit up and take notice. The lounger can not only be adjusted to five recline positions, but it can also be folded away for space-saving storage. The epoxy treated aluminium and plastic-coated canvas are both hard wearing and comfortable, and it comes in a choice of cool colours. If you’re someone who chases the sun around the garden all day then you might curse the lack of wheels for easy movement, but for catching rays without feeling guilty about the cost, this is money well spent. Buy now

Maze Victoria Rattan Sunlounger Set Maze Victoria Rattan Sunlounger Set £899.00 two 4.5/5 Pros: Can be combined to make a daybed Cons: Cushions a little thin If you like company when relaxing in the sun, then this set comprises two sun loungers and comes with a small glass topped side table to keep your drinks, books or sun cream within easy reach. It’s made from a powder coated aluminium frame with a polythene rattan weave, which protects it from the weather and helps to keep the overall weight down. The cool-grey, foam filled cushions are covered in 100% polyester, making them easy to clean and able to cope with light showers. It’s low lying and can be set to multiple reclining positions, and with its wide rectangular structure you can shove them together to make a daybed suitable for a family snuggle. Buy now

Maison du Monde GUAM Sun Lounger Maison du Monde GUAM Sun Lounger £324.00 a lounger on wheels 4.5/5 Pros: Maximum manoeuvrability Cons: No padding For those who want to constantly chase the sun around, this lounger is not only slight enough to quickly shift into the perfect position, but it also comes with wheels for ease and speed of manoeuvrability. The design may be minimal, but we think it’s rather chic, looking cool in its charcoal grey livery with teak armrests adding a touch of visual class and comfort. The main frame is built from lightweight, weatherproof aluminium while the seat and back are made of plastic coated canvas. Although this is comfortable enough to stretch out on and has an adjustable back, those in for a long haul of sun worshipping may wish to add their own padded mattress for extra comfort. If there are more of you chasing the summer sun then these loungers are stackable, so you can easily store them away when summer is over, ready for the following year. Buy now