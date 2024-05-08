The No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 is so popular it 'sold one every five seconds' on the day it was released. Photo by Boots.

As the weather (slowly) begins to change, we are all looking forward to soaking up some sun throughout the spring and summer.

But, before we head outside and set up our deckchairs, we need to think about how we’re protecting skin. That’s because we know that the sun’s rays can be harmful. At it’s worst, sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer - and it’s possible to burn anywhere, even in the UK when it's cloudy.

Repeated daily sun exposure, often incidental and for short periods of time, can also lead to the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone and dryness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So although it’s tempting to dash out to enjoy the sun the moment it arrives, it’s vital that we apply some SPF first. Luckily, Boots have got the perfect prodcut - the No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 - and it’s so popular the brand say it sold ‘one every five seconds’ on release day.

This lightweight, invisible No7 finish formula leaves skin looking and feeling hydrated, while helping to provide a defence shield against UV in sunlight. It’s designed to become a part of your everyday skincare routine, which is ideal because you need sun protection on all days - even on the days when it doesn’t seem to be be particularly sunny and the sun is hiding between the clouds.

It’s really quick and simple to use - just apply No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 evenly over your face and neck before applying make-up. This means it can easily become an addition to your usual lotions and creams and won’t take up too much extra time. So, you’ll get the protection you need without having to think about it too much.

The product is loved by those who have already bought it, with one online reviewer hailing it a “game changer”. They added that it was the “best day cream I've ever used”. Another customer called it “stunning”, while another said: “This is a really easy to wear, non greasy SPF.” Another buyer who heaped praise on the product said: “At a recent facial was told my skin felt wonderful!”

Better yet, shop your new skincare staple today and save £10 on No7 Future Renew UV Defence Shield SPF 50 using the code REVERSE10 at checkout. Use this code and you can get yours for less than £15.