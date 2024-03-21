Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The premises at 86 Lake Road traded for many years as a members’ social club and it has been granted planning consent to be turned into eight residential dwellings. The planning permission means that the former club has the potential to form two, three-bedroom houses, four, one-bedroom flats and two, two-bedroom flats, with associated amenity space, refuse and cycle storage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rocks, auction appraiser with Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: "There was considerable interest from property investors, with a final bid coming in at £498,000, which was just shy of the guide price by £2,000. We are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad