Former Royal Naval Comrades Club in Portsmouth sold for £498,000 - and it could be converted into eight homes
The premises at 86 Lake Road traded for many years as a members’ social club and it has been granted planning consent to be turned into eight residential dwellings. The planning permission means that the former club has the potential to form two, three-bedroom houses, four, one-bedroom flats and two, two-bedroom flats, with associated amenity space, refuse and cycle storage.
Joe Rocks, auction appraiser with Clive Emson Auctioneers, said: "There was considerable interest from property investors, with a final bid coming in at £498,000, which was just shy of the guide price by £2,000. We are not privy to any plans the new owner may or may not have for the building."
The declining numbers in memberships at the club resulted in the business selling and moving location, leaving the site empty for the past few years. The site was sold with Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. For more information about upcoming auctions, click here.
