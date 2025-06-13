Can AI help keep your mad family happy? | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Struggling to buy presents for Gen Zers, your gran, or your strange uncle? We asked ChatGPT to come up with gift ideas for every mad character in the average British family – and here’s what it suggested

We’ve all been there. That festive panic where you’re trying to find something for your LED-loving niece or your semi-feral nephew who already owns every piece of plastic ever made. So we put the question to ChatGPT – and the results were worryingly accurate. Here’s what it came up with for the full family line-up.

The TikTok-obsessed Gen Z niece

Apparently, if it’s not gone viral, it’s not worth unwrapping. ChatGPT says she’ll love this LED sunset projector lamp, which gives her room the perfect glow for selfies, or this mini skincare fridge that’s trending all over Reels. For bonus cool points, there’s also this Stanley-style 1.2L tumbler dupe – because hydration is an aesthetic now.

Your weirdly ripped gym bro cousin

He’s posted more selfies from the squat rack than you’ve taken in your lifetime. ChatGPT suggests this best-selling massage gun to help him recover in silence, a giant water bottle with time markers to keep him ‘on track’, and this bulk protein snack variety box because apparently 200g of peanut butter is just a “snack” now.

Your gran who says she doesn’t want anything

Granny says she doesn’t need anything – but she’ll be all ears once she’s got this retro radio blasting out Cliff Richard in crystal-clear DAB. | Amazon

She’ll claim she has everything she needs – but even ChatGPT knows that’s a trap. This heated foot spa with bubbles and rollers feels indulgent but useful, a retro-style DAB radio adds charm to her kitchen, and a lavender-scented neck wrap will help ease those aches from chasing after great-grandkids.

The ‘dad jokes’ uncle with questionable hobbies

The uncle who still quotes Top Gear and owns three garden sheds? He’s getting this personalised set of golf balls (even though he swears he’s ‘giving the game up’), this home beer-making kit, and – obviously – the latest Jeremy Clarkson book for some post-roast laughs.

The teenage brother you no longer understand

He grunts more than he speaks but will definitely love this extra-large RGB gaming mousepad, especially if paired with a multicolour LED desk light. And when in doubt? This Japanese snack box feels random and cool enough to pass his vibe check.

Your chaotic little nephew who broke your telly last year

Perfect for chaotic nephews and screen-free peace – just pop a character on the Toniebox and let storytime do the babysitting. | Toniebox

Full of energy and armed with sticky fingers, ChatGPT suggests this bubble machine blaster to keep him occupied outdoors, a tub of kinetic sand that won’t glue itself to your carpet, and the Toniebox starter set – basically screen-free storytelling that actually holds their attention.

The family dog (because let’s be honest, they’re the favourite)

Even ChatGPT knows the dog gets more presents than your dad. This personalised toy storage basket keeps things tidy(ish), a slow feeder enrichment bowl turns mealtime into playtime, and this calming pet blanket makes the sofa snuggle even better.

Final thoughts

AI may not know your family’s quirks quite like you do – but it’s surprisingly close. If you’re stuck this year, let this gift list be your starting point for buying presents they’ll actually love (or at least laugh at).