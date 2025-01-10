Cheapest heated jackets: Buy a baking hot body warmer for less than £25

Heated jackets can be worn as an inner layer or an outer layer | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Wearables that warm you up are becoming extremely popular - here are the best options for harnessing technology to heat you up

Keeping warm in cold weather can be a struggle. When it's -2C outside with biting winds, the challenge of wrapping up and avoiding a mild dose of frostbite is something we all go through.

Yes, you can buy a decent coat with insulated down layers, and insulated trousers with fleece lining, but it's all rather expensive.

Thankfully, technology has a cheaper answer. Imagine wearing an electric blanket as you step out for a frosty dog walk. Being warmed by electric heating elements while you walk to the shops.

The jackets start to apply heat at the touch of a button | Amazon

It's entirely possible these days, and much, much cheaper than you might think.

In fact, we've found a heated gilet for less than £25, thanks to a sale on Amazon right now.

Here are some examples of body-warming tech you can buy for peanuts this winter.

1. Dr Prepare Unisex Heated Gilet

Dr Prepare Unisex Heated Gilet | Amazon

Let's start with an absurdly cheap option. For just £23.99, you could have a heated body warmer beneath your outer layer, gently heating your torso up from a battery pack.

There are a couple of snags. Firstly, it doesn't include a battery pack. That's to be expected at this price, but it runs off USB, so any portable power bank will do. And many of us have one of those to hand.

It's also only available in Large or XXL, but it does come with zips to adjust the size.

It's got to be worth a try at that price, surely?

2. Xinsonyuell Heated Vest

Xinsonyuell Heated Vest | Amazon

This one does come with a battery pack, and it's only a little bit more expensive, depending on the size you need. Oddly larger sizes are cheaper.

But it looks really good, with 13 zones, adjustable heating areas and three power settings.

Don't expect miracles of the 10000mAh rechargeable battery at this price, but it's potentially a real bargain.

3. Tonfarb Womens Heated Gilet

Tonfarb Womens Heated Gilet | Amazon

Only a little jump in price for this gilet, designed for women. Suitable as an outer layer, thanks to its wind and water resistance, it even has a heated collar.

It's good to see a power bank included at this price, and multiple heating levels and zones are a nice touch, too.

This might be the best all-rounder, given its price.

4. Bekomiya Heated Gilet for Men

Bekomiya Heated Gilet for Men | Amazon

We're getting more expensive now, but this stylish two-tone men's gilet has a 16,000mAh battery, 7.4 volts of power, and 17 heating zones.

If you are serious about trying out this tech, it's worth spending a bit more money. And this one has great reviews, and lots of extra benefits.

5. Rrtizan Unisex Heated Vest

Rrtizan Unisex Heated Vest | Amazon

Watch out for some weird pricing anomalies with this one, it's all dependent on the size you need. And some have vouchers saving even more money. But it looks like a really nice bit of kit.

Other options for using tech to keep you warm

Heated socks | Amazon

I kid you not, these are a thing now.

I'm not going to lie, I'm sceptical about these. They each come with a 9,000mAh battery pack that slots into a pouch at the top of the sock. I just think they're going to slide down.

That said, if they work effectively, for £34.99 (half price on a limited-time deal) they could be a game-changer for people who suffer from cold feet.

Heated hand warmers are a marvellous invention | Amazon

Rechargeable hand warmers that power off USB are honestly some of my favourite things at this time of year.

You just keep one in each pocket, and your cold fingers have a cosy sanctuary to retreat to after a fierce snowball fight, or after an impromptu game of fetch with your dog.

Spend a bit more, and you get more for your money. The best deal on Amazon right now, is probably this Miaton set, which comes with a cordless charging station, for around £14 (if you tick the 30% voucher box). And I also like this Paome set for just shy of £20.