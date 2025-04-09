Check out this great exclusive reader offer from Talkmobile | Talkmobile

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

NationalWorld group readers can now get a high-data SIM and a free £30 gift card – exclusive to this site.

Readers of National World titles are being offered an exclusive mobile deal you won’t find anywhere else – and it’s one of the best we’ve seen for high data and added value.

Talkmobile is offering a whopping 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £9.95 a month – and to sweeten the deal, you’ll get a £30 gift card to spend at Amazon, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Habitat or Tu.

Only available through this National World link: Grab the SIM deal and claim your £30 voucher here

Once you knock the gift card off the total cost, you’re effectively paying just £7.45 a month – making this one of the top SIM-only bargains going right now.

This exclusive reader offer is only live until 16 April, so if your phone bill’s creeping up and you need more data without the big spend, this is your chance to lock in a brilliant deal.

Why it’s worth switching

Talkmobile uses Vodafone’s UK network, so you’ll get strong coverage and fast 4G speeds. It’s a no-nonsense provider that’s picked up eight customer service awards since 2023 and has a 4.7 Trustpilot rating from thousands of happy users.

Whether you’re scrolling, streaming or working from your phone, 100GB should keep you covered – and the £30 voucher is a cracking bonus just for signing up.

Sarah Boyle, Head of Operations at Talkmobile, said: “With the free £30 gift voucher, this already great deal is even better value.”

The deal at a glance:

£9.95 per month

100GB data

Unlimited calls and texts

12-month contract

£30 Amazon/Sainsbury’s/Argos/Habitat/Tu voucher

Effective monthly cost: £7.45

Offer ends 16 April 2025

With prices rising everywhere, this exclusive SIM offer is a smart way to save – and it won’t stick around for long.