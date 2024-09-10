Electric cars: Your questions answered by EV experts

Electric car charging is simpler than ever, according to BP Pulse | Getty Images/iStockPhoto

National World has teamed up with BP Pulse to set out some of the questions most frequently asked by drivers looking to switch to electric vehicles

Neary 40% of the cars sold in the UK have an electric motor. And fully electric vehicles made up 16.8% of all new car sales in the UK this year, according to the latest data.

So if you are considering a switch to an electric vehicle, you'll be in good company. But many drivers are hesitant at investing in EV technology for a variety of reasons.

Finding public chargers, range anxiety, the cost of charging and the cost of buying an EV are chief among the concerns people have.

BP Pulse, one of the UK's leading suppliers of charging infrastructure, has set out to answer some of the most common questions buyers ask when they explore their EV journey.

1. How easy is it to charge my EV when I’m out and about?

We all know that EVs are great for short journeys, commutes, and the urban sprawl, but if you’re considering an EV for longer journeys there are plenty of tools to help find public chargers along the way.

The free BP Pulse app, for instance, lets you search for EV chargers across the BP Pulse network and drives can filter the search by the speed of the charger, whether they are available, and what type of connector they have.

2. Are EVs different to drive?

Most new EV drivers quickly adapt, but there are some differences. EVs work the same as an automatic car, because they have no gears, so expect just two pedals.

Without manual gear changes, acceleration is usually much smoother and often a lot faster.

Most EVs also have regenerative braking, which tops up the battery with otherwise wasted energy. This can feel like you're braking slightly when you lift off the accelerator - but will help your battery stay topped up longer.

3. I’ve heard people talk about range anxiety. Should I be worried?

Range anxiety - the fear of running out of charge - is common among new EV drivers. However, it's easily avoided with some simple forward planning. Before you set off, aim to charge up and map out charging points along your route and at your destination.

Many EVs now boast ranges of more than 200 miles, with some hitting 300 miles or more, and that’s further than the average car journey in the UK, which is under 100 miles.

The number of public charging points has also grown, reaching 64,775 at the end of June.

4. Aren’t EVs more expensive than petrol or diesel cars?

Today, lower-priced models have made the switch to EV more accessible - with an increasing number of new EVs available for under £30,000

The second-hand EV market is also expanding: in 2023, sales of used EVs were up by 90% year-on-year, with nearly 120,000 EVs changing hands.

There are other cost benefits to EVs, too. New research suggests EV drivers could save up to £700 annually on maintenance costs compared to petrol or diesel cars.

5. How much does it cost to charge?

The cost of charging can vary according to several factors – from how often you need to charge, to whether you charge at work, home, or on the move, and the speed of charger you use.

To find out more about charging with BP Pulse click here. And, if you plan to charge often, consider subscribing for £7.85 per month to save on average 20% on contactless rates.