Victorious Festival 2024: Indie legends Courteeners rock the Common Stage in front of huge crowd
The Courteeners wowed spectators at Victorious Festival when they played the Common Stage on Saturday, August 24. Playing in the slot just before headliner Jamie T they put on a headline worthy performance as they rattled of hits from their extensive back catalogue.
Fans received them ecstatically as a flare hung a red cloud across the stage as bodies jumped all around. A set to remember.
Here are pictures of the Courteeners at the Common Stage.