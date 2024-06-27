Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Victorian property in Southsea, which has an extensive history, has hit the market for £1.65m.

Brankesmere House was formally a girls’ boarding school, a Police HQ and a social services office before being vertically divided into three dwellings. An open house is taking place on Saturday, June 29 for prospective buyers to get a glimpse at the luxury south west wing which is up for sale.

The property is grade II listed and the seller also owns the central part of the house which is also up for sale - this means tha a buyer could buy both parts if the building and get permission to turn them into one dwelling.

Brankesmere House is on the market for over £1.6m and an open house is being held on Saturday, June 29, 2024. | Property Puzzlers