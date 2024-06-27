South West Wing of Brankesmere House in Southsea goes up for sale for over £1.6m
Brankesmere House was formally a girls’ boarding school, a Police HQ and a social services office before being vertically divided into three dwellings. An open house is taking place on Saturday, June 29 for prospective buyers to get a glimpse at the luxury south west wing which is up for sale.
The property is grade II listed and the seller also owns the central part of the house which is also up for sale - this means tha a buyer could buy both parts if the building and get permission to turn them into one dwelling.
The south west wing comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms. The listing says: “This home has been extensively restored by the current owner and provides ample and flexible accommodation spread over the ground floor, lower ground floor with good natural light in part and the first floor.”