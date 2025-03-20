The 10 fastest selling postcodes for house sales in the PO Portsmouth area revealed - full list

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 20th Mar 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST

The fastest selling areas for property in the Portsmouth area have been revealed as new data shows house sale transactions are taking an average of 135 days to complete over the last year.

Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 19.29 weeks to sell a property in the PO postcode. Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 1,288 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry. Homes in the areas of Southsea and Fareham are among the quickest to be snapped up and feature in the top ten list.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “While Portsmouth’s sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

For properties for sale in the Portsmouth area visit Purple Bricks.

Here is the top ten list within the PO postcode:

It took an average of 115 days to sell a property in the Chichester area, based on the sale of 45 homes from March 2024 and March 2025.

1. PO19 - Chichester

It took an average of 115 days to sell a property in the Chichester area, based on the sale of 45 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. | National World Photo: Connor Gormley

It took an average of 117 days to sell a home in the Southsea area, based on the sale of 78 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This is the area to the east of Fawcett Road, Lawrence Road, Waverley Road and Burgoyne Road - including Eastney.

2. PO4 - Southsea

It took an average of 117 days to sell a home in the Southsea area, based on the sale of 78 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This is the area to the east of Fawcett Road, Lawrence Road, Waverley Road and Burgoyne Road - including Eastney. Photo: Habibur Rahman

It took an average of 118 days to sell a home in the PO9 postcode, based on the sale of 51 homes, from March 2024 to March 2025. This includes Rowlands Castle, Bedhampton, central Havant and the Leigh Park area.

3. PO9 - Rowlands Castle and Havant

It took an average of 118 days to sell a home in the PO9 postcode, based on the sale of 51 homes, from March 2024 to March 2025. This includes Rowlands Castle, Bedhampton, central Havant and the Leigh Park area. | Google Streetview

It took an average of 120 days to sell a property in the PO14 area, based on the sale of 66 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This area includes southern areas of Fareham, Stubbington, Titchfield and Hill Head.

4. PO14 - Fareham, Titchfield, Hillhead and Stubbington

It took an average of 120 days to sell a property in the PO14 area, based on the sale of 66 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This area includes southern areas of Fareham, Stubbington, Titchfield and Hill Head. Photo: Sarah Standing

