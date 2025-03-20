Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 19.29 weeks to sell a property in the PO postcode. Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 1,288 property sales across the region between March 2024 and March 2025.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry. Homes in the areas of Southsea and Fareham are among the quickest to be snapped up and feature in the top ten list.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “While Portsmouth’s sale times remain in line with historical trends, there are encouraging signs that greater adoption of tech-driven efficiencies by industry stakeholders will help reduce transaction lengths. A key example is improving the accessibility and transparency of property-related data, making transactions more seamless.”

The co-founder of the sell house fast company concludes: “it’s also worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) band.”

Here is the top ten list within the PO postcode:

1 . PO19 - Chichester It took an average of 115 days to sell a property in the Chichester area, based on the sale of 45 homes from March 2024 and March 2025. | National World Photo: Connor Gormley Photo Sales

2 . PO4 - Southsea It took an average of 117 days to sell a home in the Southsea area, based on the sale of 78 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This is the area to the east of Fawcett Road, Lawrence Road, Waverley Road and Burgoyne Road - including Eastney. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . PO9 - Rowlands Castle and Havant It took an average of 118 days to sell a home in the PO9 postcode, based on the sale of 51 homes, from March 2024 to March 2025. This includes Rowlands Castle, Bedhampton, central Havant and the Leigh Park area. | Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . PO14 - Fareham, Titchfield, Hillhead and Stubbington It took an average of 120 days to sell a property in the PO14 area, based on the sale of 66 properties, from March 2024 to March 2025. This area includes southern areas of Fareham, Stubbington, Titchfield and Hill Head. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales