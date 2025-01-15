Free coins are available in limited quantities - you just need to pay a small postage fee | London Mint Office

These stunning coins are strictly limited to one per household, and only available while stocks last - but they are absolutely free

Commemorative coins that depict moments in the nation's history can be incredibly expensive. Rarities snapped up by collectors can make shrewd investments, and increase steadily in value over the years.

But you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to be in with a chance of owning a piece of history forged from silver, and featuring designs that depict landmark moments.

In fact, you don't need to spend any money at all, because these special commemorative coins are free.

One of the coins commemorates the coronation of King Charles III | Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

OK, you've got to cover the cost of postage, but it's only £2.50. Otherwise, these are genuine "gifts to the nation".

Tucked away on the London Mint Office website, these coins are technically legal tender and, because of the high demand, they are restricted to just one of each per household.

To apply to order one, you need to visit the London Mint Office website and fill in a small online form. You can opt-in or out of receiving future correspondence from the London Mint Office, and the coin will be on its way to you as long as it’s still in stock.

Here are four of the coins you can apply for.

1. "God Save The King" The King Charles III Commemorative Coin

Marking the beginning of the reign of King Charles III, this gorgeous silver half crown has been specially struck by the London Mint Office and there are only 500,000 struck worldwide.

The half crown features the Royal Cypher on one side, and the monarch's effigy on the other side.

The King Charles III Commemorative Coin | London Mint Office

2. The Coronation of King Charles III Coin

Another coin limited to just 500,000 worldwide, this commemoration piece immortalises May 6, 2023, and the first coronation of the 21st Century.

Featuring the new effigy by Raphael Malkouf, and the entrance to Westminster Abbey, it is strictly limited to one coin per household, and only available for as long as stocks last.

The 50th Anniversary of Decimalisation Coin | London Mint Office

3. The 50th Anniversary of Decimalisation Coin

Struck with the words "Britain's Last Pre-Decimal Coinage" and with an image of a wren, harking back to the first farthings in the 1930s, it's the oldest of the free coins available and subject to availability.

4. The 80th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings Coin

Depicting the view of the Normandy coastline from one of the landing craft, with King Charles III's effigy on the other side, it's a gift to the nation and can be yours for free as long as you pay the £2.50 postage.