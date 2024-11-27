Oral-B iO5 electric toothbrushes use the latest Oral-B technology | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I found a Black Friday electric toothbrush bargain on Amazon that saves shoppers nearly £200

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday is the ideal time to shop electric toothbrushes with huge deals on offer and I’ve been scouring the deals. I’ve found how shoppers can save a whopping £190 on an Oral-B i05 brush shoppers rate as “perfect” saying how it feels like you’ve had a deep clean at the dentists.

Normally £280, the Amazon offer slashes the price of the Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrushes For Adults down to £89.99 for Black Friday. That’s a huge 68% saving on the smart toothbrush using latest technology to keep teeth whiter and healthier.

Available in black, pink or white, the bundle includes the electric toothbrush along with a toothbrush head and travel case. The Oral-B i05 has five modes to clean your teeth including teeth Whitening and comes with a UK two pin plug.

Gaining a 4.5 out of 5 stars average rating on Amazon, shoppers rave about it for being easy to use. It also connects up an AI brushing tracker on an app, to highlight hard to reach areas of the mouth that have been missed.

Oral-B i05 Electric Toothbrush is among the big Black Friday deals | Amazon

Emma Lowrie rated it four stars and said the electric toothbrush made her feel like she’d been to the dentist and gave her a “thorough deep clean while still remaining gentle on sensitive teeth and gums”.

“I do feel like I've gone to the dentist and received a deep clean but without that sensitive feeling; it's still very gentle,” added Emma.

“I initially thought the different modes would be a faff to navigate, but I have been enjoying using the different settings depending on what I require that particular day. My only wish would be that you could recharge it via USB or alternative. The battery does last for approximately 10 days, but if I went on a two week holiday, I would feel the need to bring the charger along.”

She added: “This really feels like a high tech revolutionary product, the AI brushing tracker has taught me where I've missed cleaning, which I found really useful and wasn't something I'd realised until I started using the brush.”

Jonboy called it “perfect”, adding: “Changed from a Philips Sonicare and so glad i did.

“Much easier with the round head to get behind the teeth. Feels a much better clean. Went for this one due to reviews and high stars but also that it was a good price and not too excessive. Only drawback is the replacement heads aren’t cheap.”

The Oral-B i05 Electric Toothbrush Amazon offer for £89.99 only runs for Black Friday week. Many items remain on sale until they sell out with most deals closing on Cyber Monday, December 2 just before midnight.